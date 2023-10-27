“Needed to be done, long ago”: Maine Rep. Jared Golden changes stance on assault weapons ban after Lewiston shooting, prompts reactions online

Maine's 2nd congressional district Representative, Jared Golden, seems to have had a change of heart regarding his stance on assault weapons. In the aftermath of the tragic Maine shooting that left 18 people dead, the democratic representative revealed in a press conference on Thursday, October 26, that he now supported the banning of assault rifles.

Jared Golden called his earlier decision to oppose last year's AR ban bill a "misjudgment" and a "failure," for which he took responsibility. Netizens supported Golden's decision but at the same time claimed that this was something long overdue. A few citizens also opposed the decision. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented:

Netizens agreed with the decision but condemned the time it took for it to happen (Image via X/@ABC)

The Gun Violence archive declared that Wednesday's shooting in Lewiston, Maine, was the worst mass shooting in the United States in 2023. Lewiston remains a ghost town as its heart still bleeds for the 18 dead and 13 injured.

The shooting incident in Lewiston was due to the actions of an allegedly mentally disturbed firearm instructor, Robert Card, who still hasn't been found after nearly two days of an extensive manhunt.

Netizens say Jared Golden's decision came too late

Expand Tweet

Netizens agreed with Rep. Jared Golden and his change of heart. However, many people pointed out that it took a tragedy for that change of heart to happen. Few and far between the overwhelming supporters of the ban, there were a few users who still opposed any sort of AR ban and declared that guns were not the problem.

Social media users reacted to the statement (Image via X/@ABC)

Social media users reacted to the statement (Image via X/@ABC)

Social media users reacted to the statement (Image via X/@ABC)

Social media users reacted to the statement (Image via X/@ABC)

Social media users reacted to the statement (Image via X/@ABC)

"Time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure": Jared Golden

The mass shooting had taken place in the home district of Rep. Jared Golden, a Maine Corps veteran. Jared was one of the five democratic representatives who voted against last year's assault weapon ban bill. Although the bill was still passed, it failed to become law. In a press conference on Thursday, Golden revealed that Wednesday's events had caused him to have a change of heart.

Jared Golden talked about how a time like this forced a leader to grapple with things greater than themselves. He stated that humility and accountability were called and sought by the victims of the tragedy.

Golden revealed that his decision not to support the AR ban was due to a fear of the dangerous world, a determination to protect his family, and a false confidence that the community was in control. He confessed:

"Among many other misjudgments, I have opposed efforts to ban deadly weapons of war, like the assault rifle used to carry out this crime,"

He further proclaimed:

"The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure, which is why I now call on the United States Congress to ban assault rifles, like the one used by the sick perpetrator of this mass killing in my hometown of Lewiston, Maine."

He promised to work work with his colleagues to get this done in the time he had left in Congress. He concluded the statement by asking the people of Lewiston, his second-district constituents, the family members of the victims, and those harmed by the shootings for forgiveness. He also asked for support in his mission to put an end to "these terrible shootings."