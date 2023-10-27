What did Sean Hannity say in response to Maine mass shooting situation? News host’s suggestion sparks disbelief online

In light of the mass shooting in Maine's Lewiston on Wednesday, October 25, Fox News host Sean Hannity flexed being trained in mixed martial arts and said that he has a devised security plan for similar situations.

Sean somewhat expressed his disappointment that incidents like this often become politicized, which he claimed to have never endorsed, reasoning that it wouldn't bring back lives. Sharing his plans for gearing up, Sean implied that he would put his MMA combat skills to use if he were to face such potential shootings.

“And then I always ask the question ― when something like this happens, what is your plan? What do you do? I have a personal security plan. I train in mixed martial arts,” he said.

The 61-year-old conservative political commentator also shared that he has long believed in the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, which states that the general public’s right to possess arms should not be infringed.

However, Sean Hannity added that he also prayed that he would never have to use guns to protect himself.

Sean Hannity faces criticism for his comments on Maine mass shootings

The Fox News host shared his comments after two deadly shootings broke out at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, leaving about 18 people dead. However, his response was met with strong condemnation and mockery from both politicians and social media users.

Illinois Rep. Sean Casten called Sean’s remarks “dysfunctional” and derided him by saying that he is not Clint Eastwood’s Josey Wales but rather a wealthy person who runs a “Fox News gig."

Dr. Amaya Deakins trolled Sean's mention of MMA and sarcastically wrote that the broadcaster was trained to dodge bullets with his body.

Meanwhile, Russell Drew responded that Sean’s justification of gun possession is an argument used by Republicans who are opposed to gun safety. Drew mockingly added that the only thing that can be used to defeat perpetrators with guns are defenders who are skilled at mixed martial arts.

Nikki Haley's response to Sean Hannity's question and the shootings in brief

Sean Hannity asked his guest, Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina and the Republican presidential candidate, about what she perceives as the “underlying cause” of these shootings in America. Nikki responded by calling for strict law and order as well as defunding the sanctuary cities. She also added the need to acknowledge mental health, which is like cancer in America.

The shootings in Lewiston broke out shortly before 7 p.m. on October 25. Police first responded to calls about a gunman at a bowling alley, and shortly after, another similar incident was reported at a nearby restaurant and bar.

Police are on a manhunt for Robert Card, the 40-year-old prime suspect in the fatal shootings that claimed so many lives on Wednesday. Robert, a trained firearms instructor, was reportedly treated for hallucinations before being released from a mental health facility.

Authorities said the search might be coming to a close, given the widespread attention it elicited and the federal and local agencies, including the Coast Guard and the FBI, assisting police in finding Robert Card.