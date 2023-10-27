Where was Heikki Rantakari last seen? Search for missing UR professor continues

Heikki Rantakari, an economics professor from the University of Rochester, has been missing for six days as of October 26, 2023, and according to the local authorities, he may be in danger.

The 42-year-old educator was scheduled to teach on campus last weekend, but he never showed up to teach his class on Saturday morning, Rochester Police Captain Greg Bello told NBC and other media outlets.

Meanwhile, Rantakari was last seen on October 20, 2023, when he checked into his Airbnb in the 1000 block of Exchange St., according to Bello. As per People, he was reported as missing when he failed to show up to teach a scheduled class the next morning.

University of Rochester professor Heikki Rantakari has been missing for the last six days

Expand Tweet

Heikki Rantakari is an associate professor of economics and management at the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School. He is also a visiting associate professor in applied economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management, which is why he resides in the Boston area, as per the New York Post. Also, he earned his economics Ph.D. from the same institute.

The professor flew into Rochester, New York, on Friday, October 20, 2023. He was last seen entering his Airbnb on the same night. Rochester Police Captain Greg Bello told NBC that:

"He is a regular guest professor … and so some associates here became worried that he didn’t show up to class, and contacted the police."

Heikki Rantakari was reported missing after he failed to appear to teach a class on Saturday. The police department posted about the incident on X, saying:

"We are seeking the public's help in locating 44-year-old Heikki Rantakari. He was last seen on Friday in the 1000 block of Exchange St. We believe that he may be in danger and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911."

Expand Tweet

The post also featured a picture of Rantakari. According to Rochester ABC affiliate WHAM, investigators searched Airbnb, which is within walking distance of the university, on Tuesday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Greg Bello told WHAM that:

"We did find evidence that he was there, so we do know he did check into his Airbnb on Friday. Now it's a matter of what happened from there, and that's what we're trying to track down."

The captain also mentioned the anomalies regarding the Heikki Rantakari case, saying:

"Obviously, it's concerning that he flew here for a specific meeting, to teach a specific class or multiple classes, and has not shown up for them — which, from what we’re told, is far outside his norm."

While talking to the media outlets, Bello mentioned that Rantakari has family back in Boston, and they are concerned about him.

He assured the public that the police department is currently trying to solve the case and figure out what happened. The captain urged that they need "public assistance." The police need "help getting the message out so we can confirm he's OK."

The Rochester Police Department's search for the missing professor

Expand Tweet

The Rochester Police Department gave a statement about Heikki Rantakari to People, thanking all local law enforcement agencies and the University of Rochester’s Department of Public Safety for supporting this investigation. They added:

"We’re asking for the public’s support in reporting anything that relates to Professor Rantakari’s whereabouts by calling 911. The University is hopeful that he will be found safe very soon."

According to a statement from Heikki Rantakari's family shared with News 8 WROC, the professor speaks with a Finnish accent, weighs approximately 180 pounds, stands 5 feet, 11 inches with an average build, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.