Who are the IU students missing at Lake Monroe? Search intensifies after swim goes awry 

The search continues at Lake Monroe after two Indiana University students went missing in the water on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The two students, Siddhant Shah and Aryan Vaidya, were boating on a pontoon with their friends when the incident happened. They then anchored to swim. However, the friends claimed that Shah and Vaidya did not resurface despite efforts to rescue them.

The Indiana University (IU) also released a statement about the missing students who were last seen in Lake Monroe:

"We are deeply saddened by the news that Siddhant Shah and Aryan Vaidya, both students in the Kelley School of Business, are currently missing at Lake Monroe.”

The IU also appreciated the agencies that have been working to find the boys.

Deputy Jeff Brown of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department claimed that the boys were on a double-decker party rental boat when the accident happened.

Siddhant Shah and Aryan Vaidya are 19 and 20 years old, respectively. While Siddhant is an international student, Aryan is a resident of Ohio.

Search continues at Lake Monroe for missing students after alcohol was found on the boat

Authorities claimed that not all the young boys on the boat were wearing life vests. While bottles of alcohol were also found on the boat, whether Siddhant and Aryan had consumed the same and that was a factor in their disappearance remains a question.

Several agencies and authorities like the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Bloomington Police Department, IU Police Department, Monroe County Dive Team, IU Dean of Student Office, Monroe Fire Protection District, and IU Health EMS are teaming up for the search operation at Lake Monroe.

As per reports, the rescue units used scuba drivers to search the area on Saturday, April 15, 2023, the day the incident occurred, but the search was dismissed as soon as it got dark.

Meanwhile, Indiana University Student Services helped the other kids on the boat reach back home and also provided them with counseling services.

Furthermore, the parents and family of the two missing kids are also being questioned, and the whole matter is being investigated, as the search authorities claimed that it is surprising how the two boys went swimming but were later not seen by anyone, even though authorities have been searching all nearby spots.

However, since the weather conditions are unfavourable around the lake, officials are also claiming that the wind, cold, and rain is making it difficult to keep searching in the water.

Lake Monroe is located in the city of Bloomington, Indiana, and swimming and boating are permitted with precautions in the lake. There are plenty of other recreational options too around the water body, including boating, fishing, and jet skiing. Visitors often enjoy picnicking and snowmobiling as well.

