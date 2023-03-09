“I want to know who hurt him”: Joshua Bassett leaves fans alarmed after preaching God at Kids’ Choice Awards 

Joshua Bassett, the American actor, created headlines after he invited fans to seek and preach to God during his speech at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. After declaring his love and belief in Jesus in January 2023, he once again took the opportunity to give a sermon to the audience and viewers as he accepted the award for the favorite male TV star for his role as Ricky in High School Musical.

During his acceptance speech, Joshua Bassett said:

“I want to say something. There are a lot of people here who are burdened, broken-hearted, and have been beaten down by life. I’m here to tell you, for those of you who’ve lost hope, there’s a very real God who loves you more than you will ever possibly know. His promise is peace and my testimony is my healing.”

Furthermore, he also shared his three rules to live by with his fans. He said:

“Remember: forgive quickly, love freely, and walk courageously. Love always wins in the end.”

However, after the video made the rounds on social media, fans and followers of the 22-year-old actor were shocked and concerned for Bassett. One social media user also took to Twitter and said:

“I want to know who hurt him. I want to hurt them back."

Social media users in a dilemma after Joshua Bassett preached the lord at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Reactions explored

Joshua Bassett, who was in the spotlight in January for tweeting about religion and his beliefs, has once again taken the internet by storm as he made claims about his religious beliefs on stage at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. As he accepted the award, and in his speech, he spoke about the “very real God,” the internet became a concern for the young actor.

Others also felt that giving such a speech at a Kids’ Award Show might not be the most appropriate. Here is how social media users reacted to a video of the actor from the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards:

annalisa 📍 @dynastysrina i respect that joshua bassett is passionate… i just don’t know if the kids choice awards is the place for it i respect that joshua bassett is passionate… i just don’t know if the kids choice awards is the place for it

Andrew @andrewsfancyhuh Why was Joshua Bassett trying to turn the Kid Choice Awards into conversion therapy? Why was Joshua Bassett trying to turn the Kid Choice Awards into conversion therapy?

Amanda @aaamanda Joshua Bassett proselytizing from the Kid’s Choice Awards stage is really bothering me. Do it on your social media, whatever. But on a live tv awards show catering to a young, impressionable crowd? Please don’t. Joshua Bassett proselytizing from the Kid’s Choice Awards stage is really bothering me. Do it on your social media, whatever. But on a live tv awards show catering to a young, impressionable crowd? Please don’t.

🐀 @99centcowgirl now why did joshua bassett jut deliver a sermon at the kids choice awards now why did joshua bassett jut deliver a sermon at the kids choice awards

the snake-hipped matador of authority @mcterzakis uh, Joshua Bassett just accepted a kids choice award and went on a very long rant about how you should let Jesus into our hearts. uh, Joshua Bassett just accepted a kids choice award and went on a very long rant about how you should let Jesus into our hearts.

garrett @eliihale not joshua bassett trying to recruit ppl for church at kids choice awards. lmao can we stop inviting him to awards if he's gonna pull this? not joshua bassett trying to recruit ppl for church at kids choice awards. lmao can we stop inviting him to awards if he's gonna pull this?

eras x2 era @taysmoonstone joshua bassett needs to stop playing missionary immediately...white christians would be flipping their lids if someone of another religion got on stage at a kids award show & tried preaching to the audience. it's weird behavior. joshua bassett needs to stop playing missionary immediately...white christians would be flipping their lids if someone of another religion got on stage at a kids award show & tried preaching to the audience. it's weird behavior.

nate @scoobytopia This is so gross why the hell would Joshua Bassett pull this shit to an audience of children 🥴 This is so gross why the hell would Joshua Bassett pull this shit to an audience of children 🥴 https://t.co/ofwMa4hx5q

Bassett has been in controversy ever since he came out as a member of the LGTBQ community in 2021. Later, his controversial tweet in January 2023 also left social media bewildered. In the post, he claimed that in the past, he had been “selfish, ignorant, harmful, and reckless.”

Furthermore, later in February 2023, his choice to get baptized by an anti-gay mega church was also questioned by the masses, as he declared his orientation a few years back. In a later public statement, he asserted that he was unaware of the church's policies. He said:

"I visited this church and happened to get baptized here- I was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them. My heart is for Christ and Christ alone!"

At the moment, Joshua Bassett has made no public statement about the recent fiasco of preaching Jesus at the Kids’ Awards.

