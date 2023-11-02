Nelson Thomas of 'The Challenge' arrested after scary March car crash

Nelson Thomas, a 34-year-old reality TV star best known for his appearances on The Challenge, is facing serious legal repercussions for a car crash that he was involved in earlier this year, in March 2023. The incident occurred in Austin, Texas, where Thomas lost control of his vehicle, leading to a dangerous accident that saw him trapped inside his car as it caught fire.

Rescued by passersby, including NFL player K.J. Osborn, Thomas was initially arrested at the hospital. A blood test revealed a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.178, significantly above the legal limit of 0.08. This led to an elevated charge of a Class A misdemeanor.

As per Page Six, after his initial arrest, Thomas was released due to the need for long-term medical treatment. However, he was taken into custody again in late September and is currently out on a $5,000 bond. His court date is set for November 16.

The Challenge star Nelson Thomas lost control of his car, which then crashed into a bridge

The car crash on March 6, 2023, was a harrowing experience, not just for Nelson Thomas, but also for those who witnessed it. Driving in Austin, Texas, Thomas lost control of his vehicle, leading to his car hitting a bridge. It was soon engulfed in flames. Trapped inside, the situation looked dire for the reality TV star.

Fortunately, passersby were quick to act. Among them was NFL player K.J. Osborn, who not only helped in the rescue, but also filmed the entire incident. Thomas was pulled out of the burning vehicle and rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

At the hospital, law enforcement was already involved. The Challenge star underwent a field sobriety test, which he failed. This led to his initial arrest. However, a blood test was also conducted, revealing a BAC level of 0.178. This was more than double the legal limit, leading authorities to elevate the charge to a Class A misdemeanor.

Nelson Thomas required long-term medical treatment for his injuries, which included a serious condition affecting one of his legs. This led to his release from custody, but it was a temporary respite. In late September, Thomas was taken into custody again, this time with a mugshot to accompany the arrest records.

Currently, Nelson Thomas is out on a $5,000 bond and is awaiting his court appearance, scheduled for November 16.

While the legal proceedings were unfolding, the public and fans of The Challenge were keen to know more about Thomas' condition. A GoFundMe campaign was quickly set up to help cover his mounting medical expenses. The campaign has been successful, raising $58,673 so far.

Thomas' attorney has also spoken out, stating that he is dealing with a serious medical condition affecting one of his legs. This condition, according to the attorney, has been a significant factor in the ongoing legal and medical saga. However, specifics about the same have not been disclosed yet, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already complicated situation.

As the court date of November 16 approaches, many questions remain unanswered, the most important among them being, what the outcome of the court hearing will be. While the answers to these questions are yet to be revealed, one thing is clear: the incident has had a profound impact on Nelson Thomas's life, both personally and professionally.