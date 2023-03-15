Is Nelson Thomas okay? The Challenge star’s condition explored as he was rescued from “burning vehicle” after car accident

On March 5, 2023, The Challenge veteran Nelson Thomas had to be rescued from a fiery car crash, as reported by TMZ. One of the people to help pull him out of the burning car was NFL player K.J. Osborn. Osborn was helped by his driver and two others who were with him at the time.

Nelson recently took to social media to talk about his accident and stated that he was "grateful" for being alive. He further wrote that he is "in high spirits" and thanked K.J. Osborn, Abdulmejied Hairedin, Rita Obenson, and Arthur for saving his life.

In the caption, he thanked the four people who helped him:

"For pulling me out of a burning vehicle, risking their own lives to save mine. Words can’t explain how grateful I am to be alive. God is truly great and he has you in his hands no matter who you are."

Based on his recent Instagram update, it can be assumed that the 34-year-old reality television star is currently recovering.

Who is Nelson Thomas from The Challenge?

Thomas first came into the limelight during his time on Are You the One?

He then appeared on numerous seasons of The Challenge, and is now a contestant on World Championship, which is currently on air.

He has also appeared in other seasons of the MTV show, including Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, Total Madness, Double Agents, Spies, Lies & Allies, and Ride or Dies.

Nelson Thomas’ The Challenge betrayals, relationships and more

Nelson and fellow co-star Fessy were in an alliance during Total Madness, their first season together. However, in the following season, Fessy turned on his friend by volunteering to go up against him in elimination, ultimately sending him home.

Thomas was upset and spent the next two years holding a grudge, until The Challenge Ride or Dies, where the two seemed to be on good terms. However, during season 38, history repeated itself when Nelson was sent home by Fessy once again, but this time, their friendship did not bear the brunt of it.

However, in the season, Nelson put someone else on the receiving end of betrayal. The season began with the Are You The One former contestant being close with Double Agents champion Amber and her boyfriend Chauncey, but things quickly changed when he threw them directly into elimination.

Amber was visibly hurt and told Nelson that he was one of her top four. During deliberations, he told her that just as she has her top four, so does he, and unfortunately, she didn’t make the cut.

During his time on the show over the years, Nelson developed romantic connections with multiple contestants, including LaToya Jackson, Sylvia Elsrode, Kayleigh Morris, and Olivia Kaiser. In The Challenge season 38, he entered the show with his ex-girlfriend Nurys, as they set out to prove that exes can be friends.

Nelson opened up about his relationship with Olivia while on Johnny Bananas' Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, saying that he thought things were going to go somewhere post their time on the MTV show. He told Bananas that Olivia invited him to Phoenix and then to Alaska to meet her family. However, they fell out of touch and Olivia changed her plans to go on a girls trip to Hawaii.

He further stated that she didn’t reach out when she came to Los Angeles, and he only found out about it when he saw stories of her partying with Nurys and Jordan. The veteran said that Nurys told him that Olivia wanted to remain single.

Watch Nelson Thomas compete on The Challenge World Championship on MTV.

