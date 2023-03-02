The Challenge season 38 reunion: Amber Borzotra opens up about her autism diagnosis and depression medicines

The Challenge season 38 reunion special part two was aired on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 pm ET. It featured Ride or Dies as they hashed out their differences and aired their dirty laundry in front of national television.

Amongst those who returned was Amber Borzotra, who started the reunion by letting her baby bump show. The former Champion also opened up on the show about her autism diagnosis and about being on anti-depressants during the reunion special.

She said that she mimics a lot of behaviors that she sees other people doing and that this is a fairly new journey for the season 36 winner.

She added that she was diagnosed as autistic and that she struggles in social settings, and has a lot of pressure on her. Amber noted that she took medication for depression and anxiety during the show but told people she didn't take medication as "it was embarrassing."

The Challenge season 38 contestant Amber Borzotra opens up about mental health issues

The Challenge season 36 winner Amber Borzotra recently appeared on season 38 with her Ride or Die and real-life partner Chauncey Palmer.

This was not Amber’s first reality show, as like a lot of the other contestants, she previously appeared on another reality show. She was a contestant on Big Brother season 16.

The MTV show has often seen alliances between people who have appeared on Big Brother, as it is a show that the majority of the contestants have appeared on. While several people who appeared on Big Brother would band together to form alliances, they never seemed to include Amber in their alliance.

Although Amber doesn’t understand why it is so, she admits that it is weird. She claims that she’s shown loyalty to the alliance several times despite them turning on her just as often.

Throughout her appearances in three seasons, Double Agents, Spies, Lies, and Allies, and Ride or Dies, she’s said that she felt alienated by The Challenge cast members. However, she stated that was glad to have her partner Chauncey Palmer in season 38 to provide her with unconditional support.

Amber recently appeared on the reunion special where she opened up about her recent autism diagnosis. She admitted to wishing that she had known sooner since she has struggled with her identity for nearly 34 years.

The Challenge @TheChallenge For more information on autism advocacy and resources on mental health, please visit mentalhealthishealth.us/thechallenge #TheChallenge38 We love you Amber!For more information on autism advocacy and resources on mental health, please visit We love you Amber! 💜 For more information on autism advocacy and resources on mental health, please visit ➡️ mentalhealthishealth.us/thechallenge #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/oAyZ87cq1G

When The Challenge season 38 contestant opened up about being on medication for depression and anxiety, her cast members assured her that there was nothing to be embarrassed about.

She isn’t the only contestant who opened up about struggling with mental health issues. The Challenge season 38 winner Tori Deal was fairly open about being on medication and seeking professional help for her issues.

When Amber and Chauncey were eliminated, the former sought out information about her health and added in the reunion special that she really needed help. She said that it’s been hard to have to figure out why she’s the way she is.

She said:

"My whole life, I’ve left the way I’ve felt and I am this way. I’m trying to find my own community of people that understand that."

The Challenge veterans Johnny Bananas and Nany immediately assured her that she was not alone. Bananas told her that she’s not alone and that even though it may not come across like that sometimes, they all deeply care for her.

Nany told Amber that her diagnosis does not define her and that she was loved before it and she will continue to be loved, post it.

The Challenge’s new season, World Domination, is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, on Paramount Plus.

