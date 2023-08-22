“No point in watching anymore”: The Challenge USA fans react to Amanda’s elimination from season 2

The latest episode of The Challenge: USA season 2 has left viewers in shock after fan-favorite Amanda Garcia was eliminated in a double-elimination round.

The latest episode of season 2 saw host T.J. Lavin drop a bombshell as he revealed the double elimination. The challenge saw Amanda Garcia, one of the veterans of the series, being pitted against Desi Williams. While fans were impressed by both contestants’ performances, quite a few were disappointed with Garcia's elimination.

One viewer, in particular, claimed that her elimination meant that there was no point in watching the second season of the show anymore. Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio was initially in Team Red but defected to Team Blue after trading spots with Wharton. Apart from Bananas, Desi also swapped teams with Alyssa S to join the Blue team.

The Challenge USA Season 2 fans were unhappy with Amanda's elimination. (Image via Ava Juliano, Twitter)

Amanda Garcia’s elimination leads to strong reactions from disheartened fans

The elimination saw Garcia pitted against Desi Williams. Despite putting up a strong and lengthy fight, Desi eventually emerged victorious. Amanda later claimed that she wanted Desi to tire herself out, and eventually ran out of strength.

The Challenge fans were unhappy with Amanda Garcia's elimination. (Image via Twitter)

Her elimination is expected to undoubtedly shake up the game and existing dynamics between the contestants. She was viewed as one of the strongest veterans on the show and was known for her entertaining rivalries with multiple other contestants. This includes the likes of Michele and Tori.

Regardless, it was Desi who viewed her as the easiest opponent for elimination. After already being voted in, she gathered support from her allies behind the veteran group’s back in order to gain the votes. Desi was confident of her victory in the tug-of-war round and had entirely manipulated the elimination.

A number of fans wanted to see Amanda continue on The Challenge. (Image via Twitter)

Regardless, Garcia fought hard and lasted longer than most would have expected. Williams, known to have run marathons in the past, is one of the strongest contenders on the show and is largely expected to be one of the finalists. Garcia, however, was expected to last till the end as well.

Garcia has previously competed on multiple The Challenge shows, including Final Reckoning and Dirty 30. Always an entertainer, she had a history of giving her best and formed a major crux of the drama away from the challenges.

This seemed to be the reason why a number of fans were saddened by her elimination. The Challenge: USA airs on CBS on Thursdays and Sundays and is also available for streaming on Paramount+.