Netflix ARA San Juan: The Submarine that Disappeared trailer release: Everything we know so far.

Netflix has released a trailer for its enigmatic documentary series, ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared, which explores the mysterious disappearance of an Argentine navy submarine in 2017.

Titled ARA San Juan: El Submarino que Desaperció in Spanish, the TV series explores the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the ARA San Juan on November 15, 2017, along with 44 crew members who were on board.

Argentina was shocked by the disappearance, and families clung to hope and asked for answers, leaving the country in suspense. Producers Nicolás Carreras & Marcos Sacchetti express their inspiration for the series:

"We were motivated by the need to clarify the various hypotheses surrounding the disappearance of the ARA San Juan submarine"

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2024.

What is the plot of ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared?

The Argentine Navy submarine Ara San Juan mysteriously vanished in 2017, and this mystery is at the center of the Ara San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared thriller.

The documentary series investigates the circumstances surrounding the submarine's disappearance, the subsequent search and rescue activities, and the impact on the crew members' families and the Argentine people.

It attempts to clarify the truth about this puzzling maritime incident by examining several theories and hypotheses regarding the fate of the submarine.

Who is featured in ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared?

ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared

The show is primarily about the interviews with experts and family members, but the actors do not make up the cast. Rather, it showcases actual individuals who experienced the heartbreaking incident firsthand. The docuseries' investigative narrative is enhanced by their firsthand experiences and observations.

What can viewers expect from ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared?

The Netflix documentary series consists of eight half-hour episodes that invite audiences to consider and investigate the numerous theories surrounding the disappearance of the ARA San Juan submarine.

ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared

This documentary series, which is the result of an investigation that began in 2017, reconstructs a convoluted story of negligence, cover-ups, irregularities, and hidden interests surrounding this tragic event using archival footage, exclusive images, and multiple testimonies, some of which have never been published before.

Mauricio Albornoz Iniesta, the Argentine producer and filmmaker, makes his directorial debut with this series. Before this, he worked as an editor on the films The Ways of Wine and Panash, produced by Marcos Sachetti and Cactus Cine.

When and where to watch ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared?

The series will be available to stream on Netflix on March 7, 2024. The trailer for the series is available to watch on YouTube.

Conclusively, this upcoming documentary series on Netflix looks to solve the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of the Argentine navy submarine in 2017.

This series seeks to reveal the truth behind the puzzling maritime incident through its compelling examination of the events leading up to the disappearance, the subsequent search efforts and the significant impact on the families and the country.

Eight half-hour episodes with an investigative narrative enhanced by first-hand recollections and professional insights are what viewers can anticipate. The series reconstructs the intricate tale surrounding the tragic event through the use of archive material, exclusive photos and never-before-published testimonies.