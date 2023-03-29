Who is Victoria Alonso? Ant Man Gay Pride reference controversy emerges in wake of Marvel Studios firing 

The dismissal of Argentine producer Victoria Alonso from Marvel Studios has led some people to believe it might have been over a gay pride reference removed from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

On March 24, The Hollywood Reporter published a report stating that the 57-year-old personality was fired from the company because she breached her contract by producing the 2022 drama film Argentina, 1985. The film was distributed by Amazon and was even nominated for the Best International Feature Oscar.

However, Alonso explained her stance via a statement issued through her lawyer Patty Glaser and said:

“Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible. Disney and Marvel made a really poor decision that will have serious consequences. There is a lot more to this story and Victoria will be telling it shortly — in one forum or another.”

According to a new report published by the publication on March 28, some insiders at the studio believe that the word "reprehensible" was a reference to a request made by Alonso to censor gay pride innuendos in the new Ant-Man film for showcasing in Kuwait.

All you need to know about Victoria Alonso

Born on December 22, 1965, Victoria Alonso is a native of Buenos Aires. She moved to the US at the age of 19, started as a PA, and progressed through the business, spending four years at the VFX company Digital Domain.

Victoria Alonso has been a VFX producer on films like Tim Burton’s Big Fish, Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven, Marvel’s Iron Man, and Andrew Adamson’s Shrek.

For the Kingdom of Heaven, she bagged the Visual Effects Society (VES) Award in the outstanding supporting visual effects/motion picture category. She also bagged two nominations for Iron Man.

She eventually joined Marvel as the company's executive vice president of visual effects and post-production. She was also a co-producer on Iron Man and Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger.

As a producer, a Latina, and a top female executive, Victoria Alonso has become a powerful advocate in Hollywood. She was named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 2017/2018 Women in Entertainment Power 100. In 2015, she received the Muse Award for Outstanding Vision and Achievement from the New York Women in Film & Television.

As for censoring gay pride references in the latest Ant-Man film, The Hollywood Reporter, in its report on March 24, stated that in January 2022, Marvel supervisors wanted an editor to blur out a storefront window with rainbow decorations and the word "Pride" for the version of the movie that would be shown in Kuwait, which has strict anti-LGBTQ laws.

Reportedly, Alonso, who is gay, refused to have her team make the change as she was in charge of visual effects and post-production at Marvel. The studio then went to a third party to finish the edit.

While addressing Victoria Alonso's statement given via her attorney, a Disney spokesperson told Time Magazine:

“It’s unfortunate that Victoria is sharing a narrative that leaves out several key factors concerning her departure, including an indisputable breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy. We will continue to wish her the best for the future and thank her for her numerous contributions to the studio.”

As of this article's writing, no other statements have been released from either party.

