Is Margot Robbie married? Actress and Cara Delevingne’s friends arrested after scuffle with Argentinian paparazzi 

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne nearly got entangled in a physical altercation with the paparazzi in Argentina. The duo managed to escape, with their friends taking hold of the situation.

TMZ revealed that the duo were finishing up a luxurious meal at Patagonia Sur in Buenos Aires at 3 am when the paparazzi wanted to take a picture of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne.

As the two were entering an Uber, the paparazzi aggressively rushed forward to take a picture of the starlets. This left the driver anxious, leading him to speed off, with the model fully in the car and the Suicide Squad actress half inside the vehicle.

Emma @marsproxima Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne incognito in Buenos Aires, got discovered by one paparazzi and their bodyguard broke his arm. Guy apparently filed a complaint with the police and the English bodyguards got detained. Is this the best story of 2022? Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne incognito in Buenos Aires, got discovered by one paparazzi and their bodyguard broke his arm. Guy apparently filed a complaint with the police and the English bodyguards got detained. Is this the best story of 2022? https://t.co/xT2968hPb2

Meanwhile, Robbie’s business partner and movie producer Josey McNamara and Jac Hopkins attempted to help Robbie, who was eventually forced to jump out of the vehicle as she did not make it inside the Uber.

In the background, Pedro Alberto Orquera, the member of the paparazzi behind the incident, got into an accident of his own. TMZ claimed that he received a broken arm and a bloody scalp.

Infobae claimed that Orquera was beaten up by Robbie’s friends. Hopkins and McNamara have since been detained, with Orquera preparing to launch a lawsuit. Sources claim that McNamara and Hopkins appeared in front of magistrates on Sunday afternoon.

Everything to know about Margot Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley

The I, Tonya actress is married to Tom Ackerley, who was not present at the scene. However, it seems like followers have expressed a keen interest in Margot Robbie’s personal life as per the trends noticed online.

Margot Robbie got married to Tom Ackerley in 2016 (Image via Getty Images)

The actress, 32, had an intimate wedding to Tom Ackerley, a film producer, in 2016. The couple first met in 2013, when Ackerley was an assistant director in Robbie’s film Suite Française.

Before working behind the scenes, Ackerley starred as an extra in three Harry Potter films. Speaking about the same, Margot Robbie revealed on The Graham Norton Show in 2020:

“My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I know, I was like, ‘had you told me sooner we would’ve been married very quickly’… but he was an extra when he was a little kid- he was one of the Slytherin extras when Draco pushed some kids out of the way to see Buckbeak in the third book. He pushes my husband out of the way!”

Following his short stint in front of the camera, the British producer went on to graduate from Godalming College. According to the British Film Institute, he eventually worked as a floor runner and set producer assistant before working as an assistant director.

The couple have launched their own company, LuckyChap Entertainment together (Image via Getty Images)

When Robbie and Ackerley started dating in 2013, the couple worked on building a business together. They were also joined by Josey McNamara and Robbie’s childhood friend Kerr for the same. In 2014, the group launched LuckyChap Entertainment.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley do not have any children. However, in a 2018 interview with Porter, the Barbie actress shared that she would love “to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far