Netflix's Bandidos: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Bandidos is an upcoming Spanish series directed by the acclaimed director Adrian Grunberg and led by Pablo Tébar. Stacy Perskie is the producer, and Mark Holder, Christine Holder, and Andrew Wilson are the executive producers. The series is set in Mexico and promises to deliver lots of action and suspense.

The series stars lead actors Ester Expósito and Alfonso Dosal and promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline. The first trailer for the series has been released on YouTube.

When is Bandidos set to release?

Bandidos is set to debut and hit the screens on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The series filming started in April 2023, post which some behind-the-scenes photos were shared by Netflix Latinoamerica. The debut season of Bandidos is supposed to comprise seven episodes. Viewers can stream the series after its release on Netflix.

Who is in the cast of Bandidos?

Ester Expósito and Alfonso Dosal will be appearing as the lead actors in the series, portraying Lilí and Miguel. The series cast includes other notable actors including Mabel Cadena as Inés, Juan Pablo Medina as Wilson, and Andres Baida as Ariel, each of them bringing depth to their characters.

The cast of this heist series also includes Nicholas Furtado as Octavio, with Sarah Nicholas portraying the character of Nathalie. Additionally, the series features the talents of Gerardo Mendez and Bruno Bichir.

What is the plot of Bandidos?

The series follows the story of Miguel and Lilí, who embark on a thrilling quest to discover a legendary treasure hidden within the depths of the ocean. The treasure is hidden within an ancient Spanish galleon, a ship, that serves as a testament to Mexico's struggle for independence and holds many secrets that remain forgotten by time.

Miguel and Lilí's journey of unearthing this treasure is full of obstacles and challenges. They must use all their courage to embark on this daring quest and dive into such depths, facing the dangers and threats beneath the ship.

They must forge alliances with daring outlaws with each of them possessing talents and skills that will help in navigating the dangerous waters and overcoming obstacles that stand in the way of the mission's success. Moreover, as they grapple with this daring quest, Miguel and Lilí soon realize that they are not alone in this pursuit.

They find themselves as the center focus of some rival factions, which adds to the need to race against time to claim the bounty. As the series narrative unfolds, Miguel and Lilí realize that this quest might not be just a game of discovering a treasure but also a battle for survival.

In conclusion, Bandidos is a high-stakes heist series that invites the viewers to witness Miguel and Lilí journey as they embark on the thrilling adventure of discovering the treasure, full of obstacles and dangers, battling for their survival simultaneously. The series arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.