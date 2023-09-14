Netflix's Barbie: A Touch of Magic cast list and characters explored

Netflix's upcoming TV series, Barbie: A Touch of Magic, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The show focuses on Malibu Barbie and Brooklyn Barbie, who set off on an epic adventure after they encounter a horse that possesses mysterious and magical powers.

Here's the official description of the series, as per Barbie's YouTube channel:

''Barbie and Barbie discover a mysterious baby horse on the beach in Malibu and work to find out where their new four-legged friend came from. The little horse begins fulfilling the most amazing fantasies and they realize she is actually a baby Pegasus!''

The synopsis further reads:

''While they try to find out how to get little Peggy home, Barbie and Barbie, with the help of their friends and Malibu’s sisters, have to protect her from Rocki the Glyph, a fantastical creature who followed Peggy in hopes that she will grant the biggest wish of all—giving Rocki her own wings. Set in Malibu and featuring all-new original music, Barbie, Barbie, and their friends discover that magic really is all around us.''

Barbie: A Touch of Magic stars America Young in one of the key roles, alongside numerous others playing supporting characters. Details about the writer and director have not yet been revealed.

Barbie: A Touch of Magic cast list: America Young and others to star in new Netflix show

1) America Young as Malibu Barbie

America Young voices the role of Barbie ''Malibu'' Roberts in Netflix's Barbie: A Touch of Magic. She's one of the lead characters in the show who sets off on an epic adventure with her friend and a mysterious horse with superpowers.

Young is perfectly cast in the role as she wonderfully captures her character's liveliness and charm with stunning ease. The actress has also been a part of My First Barbie: Happy DreamDay, Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse, Lost on Purpose, and Wonder Woman, among other films and TV shows.

2) Tatiana Varria as Brooklyn Barbie

Tatiana Varria stars as Barbie ''Brooklyn'' Roberts in the new Netflix TV show. Brooklyn Barbie goes on a memorable, adventurous journey with Malibu Barbie and a horse. Their adventure forms the crux of the story.

Varria impresses in the show's trailer, promising to deliver a thoroughly impressive performance. Viewers might recognize her from Modern Family, Barbie: It Takes Two, and My First Barbie: Happy DreamDay.

3) Ariana Nicole George as Peggy

Noted voice actor Ariana Nicole George essays the role of Peggy in Barbie: A Touch of Magic. Not many other details regarding her character are revealed at this point, but she'll play a major role in the story.

George's other notable works include The Most Beautiful Flower, One More Time, and many more.

Details about the remaining cast members are not yet revealed.

The official trailer for the series dropped on August 31, 2023. It offers a peek into the two lead characters' epic adventures. Overall, the trailer maintains a fun and lighthearted tone that staunch fans of the beloved franchise would certainly enjoy.

Viewers can stream Barbie: A Touch of Magic on Netflix on Thursday, September 14, 2023.