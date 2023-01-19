Netflix’s Bling Empire: New York 2023 air time, release date and cast net worth

Bling Empire: New York will premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 20, at 03:01 am ET. The first season of Bling Empire’s new spin-off series will have eight 35-minute episodes, which will be uploaded together on January 20.

Like the Los Angeles version of the show, Bling Empire: New York will follow seven rich Asians living in New York, trying to run their successful careers and manage difficult relationships. The new spin-off series will also feature Bling Empire actress Dorothy Wang.

The Bling Empire cast’s net worth is:

Blake Abbie: $2.73 Million (According to Celebs Week) Deborah Hung: $5 Million (According to Popular Bio) Dorothy Wang: $10 Million (According to Celebrity Net Worth) Lynn Ban: $5.37 Million (According to Celebs Week) Richard Chang: $3.24 Million (According to Celebs Week) Stephen Hung: $400 Million (According to Celebrity Net Worth) Tina Leung: $8 Million (According to Idol Net Worth)

Bling Empire cast for the New York version of the show

1) Blake Abbie- @blakeabbie

32-year-old Canadian actor Blake Abbie was a photographer’s assistant in Paris. He started his acting career in the 2018 film Meteor Garden and now works as the editor for System Magazine and A Magazine Curated By. He was recently seen wearing a Peter Do design at the 2022 New York Fashion Week and often hangs out in New York with the Bling Empire actress Dorothy Wang.

2) Deborah Hung- @deborahhung

Hung is a 39-year-old model from Mexico who often participates in many high society events and fashion shows. She is also a lawyer and hangs out with popular Hollywood celebrities like Salma Hayek and David Beckham. She owns Dreamodels modeling agency and is married to Stephen Hung.

3) Dorothy Wang- @dorothywang

Reality TV star and socialite Dorothy Wang has been featured in many shows like Fetch Me a Date and Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. The 34-year-old Bling Empire season 2 actress is from LA and moved to New York to “start over.” She is the daughter of Roger Wang, the former CEO of Golden Eagle International Group, and often hangs out with RHOBH star Crystal Kung.

4) Lynn Ban- @lynn_ban

50-year-old Lynn Ban is a popular jewelry designer. Her designs have been worn by Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift. She used to create vintage goods for Barneys and is labeled as a “fairy godmother” by Rihanna.

5) Richard Chang- @chairman_chang

Richard Chang was the director of Calvin Klein’s merchandise planning and the senior vice president of The Sleep Spa. 58-year-old Richard now works as the chief growth officer of Hudson Medical and runs a fundraising foundation for cancer patients. He is currently dating a girl named Vika.

6) Stephen Hung- @stephenhungofficial

63-year-old business tycoon Stephen Hung will appear on the show with his wife Deborah. He is the vice-chairman of Rio Hotel & Casino and the founder of the investment firm SH Capital group. Hung is also known for his failed $ 1.4 billion ‘The 13’ hotel project, which would have had 200 suites if not interrupted by multiple delays.

7) Tina Leung- @tinaleung

Fashion blogger Tina Leung is 40 years old and has worked with many brands like Valentino and Loewe. She studied drama at Bristol University and has more than 330K followers.

Tune into Netflix on Friday, January 20, to see the drama unfold in the cast's lives.

