Netflix’s Bodies season 1: Every character storyline explored and reviewed

In the realm of crime thrillers, Bodies is currently standing out not only for its fascinating plot but also for the extraordinary depth and authenticity of its characters. This Netflix crime drama series is set across four different timelines and introduces viewers to a remarkable cast, each actor bringing their character to life with finesse.

This exploration of Netflix's Bodies will analyze the characters and the actors who portray them. Their storylines will be given a brief overview, which will help viewers have a deeper understanding of the cast and characters.

Character timelines and which actor plays who in Bodies

Amaka Okafor stars as Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan, the tenacious investigator at the heart of the present-day timeline. Hasan's character stands out as a Muslim single mother and the daughter of immigrants. Okafor expertly portrays the complexities of Hasan's life, effectively navigating the challenges of her identity while uncovering the secrets of the murder case.

Kyle Soller takes on the role of Detective Inspector Edmond Hillinghead, a character set in 1890. Hillinghead grapples with his struggles as a closeted gay man in a time when homosexuality is far from accepted. Soller skillfully captures the emotional journey of his character, making the audience empathize with the challenges Hillinghead faces while he investigates the mysterious murder case.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd embodies Detective Sergeant Charles Whiteman, situated in 1941 amidst the chaos of World War II. Whiteman becomes entangled in a web of mystery, driven by personal motivations that are more than meets the eye. Fortune-Lloyd's performance is riveting as he navigates the complexities of his character.

Shira Haas takes on the role of Detective Constable Iris Maplewood in the futuristic timeline of 2053. Her character on Bodies discovers the same murder case that transcends time, uncovering mysteries in a world ruled by enigmatic overlords. Haas' portrayal is compelling and brings depth to her character as she plunges into the complexities of a futuristic society.

Bodies on Netflix: A summary of the characters' backstories

Final thoughts

The diverse and talented cast breathes life into the intricate characters, enhancing the overall viewing experience. Each actor's portrayal successfully combines a compelling narrative with exceptional character exploration, making it a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and intricate storytelling. The Hollywood Reporter describes the repeated murders in the show in this way:

"Somebody’s dead. Somebody did it. And it probably didn’t go down quite the way you’ll predict."

Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Bodies on Netflix, available for streaming since October 19, 2023.