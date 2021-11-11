5 futurist games for fans of Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most highly anticipated games for the past few years. CD Projekt Red was already highly regarded for its work on the seminal The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. With Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith and Keanu Reeves in a starring role, players could not wait to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077.

Albeit widely criticized for the number of bugs it had on release, Cyberpunk 2077 was singled out for praise for its setting and graphics. The open-world metropolis of Night City was sprawling with activity with a look at the near future of human society.

Cyberpunk 2077 has a posthumanist approach in its cyberpunk world. Cybernetic body modifications are common and easily available. These cosmetic or otherwise additions further ramp up the futurist vibes and ambience of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here's a look at five other titles that nail a similar futurist look into the advancement of humanity in their gameworld, like Cyberpunk 2077.

Games with futurist vibes like Cyberpunk 2077

5) Detroit: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human tells the story of an uprising by a group of deviant androids. The world reminds one of an Asimov story. In the game, androids have become a household necessity.

The game has an immense number of possible outcomes, regarding the ending and the characters, which is influenced by the choices of the player. The interactive gameplay that Quantic Dream implements here makes the game feel almost like a movie.

The futurist setting of Detroit: Become Human, much like Cyberpunk 2077, envisions a future where humanity has overwhelmingly become dependent on technological advancements.

4) Watch Dogs: Legion

This one is Ubisoft's newest installment to its popular hacker-game series. After fictionalized renditions of Chicago and San Francisco Bay, Watch Dogs: Legion brings players to a futuristic dystopian society of London. The city is under the control of Albion, a private military company that has turned the place into a surveillance state.

The game follows the hacker syndicate DedSec in the wake of a number of bombings. After the events of the previous game, the world has seen a rapid advancement in automation, like driverless cars and artificial intelligence.

Legion introduces the possibility of having multiple characters to play with, as virtually every NPC can be recruited. Each of these characters have their own skills and history and provide different dimensions to play through.

3) Ghostrunner

This one is a fast-paced action platformer developed by One More Level. The visuals of Ghostrunner are starkly similar in tone and feel to Cyberpunk 2077, both being in the cyberpunk genre.

Playing as Jack the Ghostrunner, players can move around in the game environment through dashing, jumping, wall-running, and grappling. Ghostrunner also has the possibility of slowing down time, dodging, and deflecting.

The visual tone of the world echoes that of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 and makes it an interesting title to dive into.

2) Cloudpunk

Cloudpunk is a neon-toned overdose in a cyberpunk futurist setting. Nivalis is a city built above the sea with tall vertical structures. The primary mode of transportation is flying cars, called HOVAs.

Players play as Raina, an immigrant delivery driver for the company Cloudpunk. The players control a HOVA in roaming around Nivalis while picking up and delivering packages and passengers.

The aesthetic of Cloudpunk echoes that of Cyberpunk 2077 and amounts to a gorgeous visual treat for fans of futurist games.

1) Death Stranding

Death Stranding is the second game revolving around delivering packages in this list. The game does not bear a visual resemblance to Cyberpunk 2077 and most other games mentioned above. Yet, its gameworld looks at the future of human civilization and predicts a bleak future. And boy, did the prediction come true when the pandemic hit!

In Death Stranding, a cataclysmic event has driven humanity to live in isolated underground bunkers. Supernatural beings roam the surface, and people are only connected by delivery personnel. Players play as Sam Bridges, a legendary porter, in the quest to connect to America. They deliver packages from one place to another while crossing rivers and mountains on foot.

The world of Death Stranding is filled with technological wonders like the Chiral Network, printing out roads and structures, mecha-suits, among others. Players are treated to a different kind of future. This future is filled with vast expanses of nothingness rather than neon-colored signs in a cyberpunk world.

