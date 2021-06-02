Ghostrunner's next-gen launch gets an official release date: HDR, ray-tracing, 3D audio, and more

505 Games’ cyberpunk-themed first-person action game Ghostrunner will be officially released on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 28, 2021.

The next-gen version of the critically-acclaimed game will pack many new features, including improved visuals and audio.

The next-gen version promises to run at 4K@120FPS. The graphics upgrade consists of post-processing HDR and ray-tracing fidelity mode. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launch of Ghostrunner will also feature 3D Audio.

Ghostrunner for XSX/S and PS5 launches on September 28 (free upgrade for current owners)



- 4K @ 120 FPS

- ray tracing mode

- 3D audio

- haptic feedback on PS5https://t.co/YFYHFTR5me pic.twitter.com/ReVjxawC19 — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 2, 2021

Ghostrunner’s next-gen version will have haptic feedback on PS5. The game's fast-paced action and parkour elements are bound to feel much more impressive at the improved frame rate. The instant loading time, which is made possible due to the next-gen consoles using SSDs, will also enhance the fluid gameplay of Ghostrunner.

Ghostrunner’s PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launch is going to pack a bunch of graphical and gameplay improvements

Ghostrunner’s next-gen will be physically and digitally released. Existing Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players can upgrade to their respective console versions for free.

Ghostrunner initially launched on October 7, 2020. One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks™ co-developed the game, while 505 Games and All In! Games co-published it.

The game instantly garnered a lot of praise from players and critics alike due to its crisp and fluid gameplay, along with beautiful cyberpunk-themed aesthetics.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Ghostrunner will include all modes added since launch, including the time-attack style Kill Run Mode and intuitive Photo Mode. One More Level will continue to expand the title even further throughout the year, with the recently-announced rogue-like Wave Mode and Assist Mode coming later this summer.

A sequel to Ghostrunner is also in the works. On 13 May 2021, 505 Games' parent company, Digital Bros, announced that Ghostrunner 2 was being developed for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

