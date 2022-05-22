Netflix's Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror: Who is GodGod and where is he now?

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror is a rattling and quite eye-opening true-crime documentary movie that premiered on the 18th of May, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Directed by Choi Jin-sung, the documentary delves deep into the dark world of the internet, exploring the spine-chilling case of the Nth Room. Reportedly, the Nth Room was an online s*xual abuse and blackmail circle that blackmailed girls and women into sharing extremely s*xually explicit video content in South Korea.

Reportedly, Moon Hyung-wook, infamously known as GodGod, is one of the main masterminds and culprits behind the Nth Room.

The official synopsis of Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror, released by Netflix, reads:

""This was nothing short of abuse"...Uncovering the 2019 chat room atrocities that shocked South Korea"

Without further delay, let's dig deep and find out all about the alleged culprit GodGod.

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror is currently streaming on Netflix

Learn all about GodGod and his connection to the dreadful Nth room case

Moon Hyung-wook, commonly known as GodGod, is said to be the diabolical mastermind behind the heinous case of the Nth Room, which inspired the Netflix true-crime documentary film Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror. He allegedly blackmailed a number of young girls and women into filming highly s*xualised recordings, which he then sold on Telegram groups.

He was also the creator of the Nth Rooms. These were Telegram chatrooms that reportedly featured images and videos for a large number of group members. Moon initially targeted underage girls and women who uploaded any kind of revealing picture of themselves online.

He'd then obtain some personal information about them and begin blackmailing them into releasing s*xually explicit videos and images. After receiving these, Moon used to send them on these Telegram groups. Members of the group reportedly used to pay to watch the explicit content.

According to the claims, Moon amassed a collection of s*xually abusive and explicit films and photographs of approximately twenty-one girls and blackmailed at least three of the girls' parents with explicit video content. He is also accused of involving nearly ten minor girls in this heinous operation. Additionally, he is also accused of uploading over 4000 videos to the online platform Telegram from 2017 to 2019.

Where is GodGod now?

Moon Hyung-wook, also known as GodGod, was arrested in 2021 at the age of 24 for his atrocious crime. He was eventually sentenced to 34 years in prison for creating and operating Telegram chatrooms as well as disseminating s*xually explicit video clips.

To add to this, Moon reportedly received an order to wear an ankle bracelet thirty years after his release from prison. According to reports, Moon is currently at a correctional facility in South Korea, serving his prison sentence for his crimes.

Cho Soon Pyo, the presiding judge on the case, had said:

"The accused inflicted irreparable damage on his victims through his anti-society crime that undermined human dignity." (Via Koreaboo)

Don't forget to watch the horrific and spine-chilling true-crime documentary film Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror, currently streaming on Netflix, from this May 18, 2022.

