What time will Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror air? Release date, time, and more explored

Netflix's Korean true crime documentary, Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror, will be released on May 18, 2022, at 3 AM ET. The documentary delves deep into South Korea's notorious "Nth Room," an online network heavily involved in sexual exploitation, blackmail, and many digital crimes.

The film focuses on how two college students, a group of journalists, and various cybercrime police officers hunted down the network's ringleaders. The case sent shock waves across South Korea and received widespread media attention. The official synopsis of the documentary reads:

''Anonymous and exploitative, a network of online chat rooms ran rampant with sex crimes. The hunt to take down its operators required guts and tenacity.''

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror - All you need to know

The explosive South Korean documentary is set to release on Netflix on May 18, 2022, at 3 AM ET. The ''Nth Room'' case shook the entire country back in 2019 and is regarded as one of the worst cases of cybercrime in South Korea. The masterminds behind the network exploited their anonymity as they used the network to spread videos that were sexually exploitative. The group was involved in blackmail and a number of other criminal activities.

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror features interviews with college students, producers, and journalists involved in uncovering the atrocities of the ''Nth Room.'' The ringleaders coerced many women and even minors into uploading several explicit materials of themselves and charged them in cryptocurrency for other users to access.

The documentary is expected to focus on the numerous facets pertaining to the crime. It will shed light on the digital age and how cyberspace can be a breeding ground for various nefarious activities.

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror highlights the efforts of those who put in all the leg work to gather evidence to expose the culprits. It also features real-life footage of Cho Joo-bin, the ringleader of the ''Nth Room'' who was convicted of blackmail and sexual harassment in November 2020 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Directed by Choi Jin-sung, the film is another addition to Netflix's revered repertoire of true crime documentaries. Jin-sung has previously made several acclaimed documentaries, including I AM and The Reservoir Game. He has also directed the 2013 mystery romance flick Steel Cold Winter.

Jin-sung's works are known to explore the social impact of South Korea's economic development over the past few decades and shed light on marginalized sections of the country.

Don't forget to watch Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror on Netflix on May 18, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET.

