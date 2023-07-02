Netflix's Fatal Seduction cast list and characters explored

Netflix's upcoming erotic thriller series, Fatal Seduction, is all set to air on the streaming platform on Friday, July 7, 2023. The show centers around a woman with marital issues who goes on a weekend trip with her best friend.

During her break, however, she meets a charming young man with whom she forms a deep and intense connection. However, things take a shocking turn after her best friend is murdered. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''When Nandi spends a fateful weekend away, she meets an alluring tempter who ignites her deepest passions and exposes past lies and secrets of those closest to her.''

The series features Kgomotso Christopher in the lead role, along with numerous others playing important supporting characters. Fatal Seduction is helmed by noted writer Steven Pillemer.

Netflix's Fatal Seduction cast list: Kgomotso Christopher and others to feature in new South African thriller series

1) Kgomotso Christopher as Nandi Mahlati

Kgomotso Christopher essays the lead role of Nandi Mahlati in Netflix's Fatal Seduction. Nandi is a married woman who's facing several issues with her husband after her miscarriage. She goes on a weekend trip with her best friend, where she hooks up with a charming young man and returns home, following which, her friend dies, changing her life forever.

Nandi is the protagonist of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the film. Kgomotso Christopher looks phenomenal in the trailer, promising to deliver a powerful performance. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Scandal, Moferefere Lenyalong, and Zulu Wedding, to name a few.

2) Prince Grootboom as Jacob Tau

Prince Grootboom essays the role of Jacob Tau in the new thriller series. Jacob is the young, charismatic man with whom Nandi hooks up during her weekend trip with her best friend. The two get involved in a deeply passionate affair, and viewers can look forward to finding out how their equation evovles throughout the series.

Jacob Tau seems to be playing a negative character, and it'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the series. Prince Grootboom looks quite impressive in the show's trailer, promising to deliver a riveting performance in the show.

3) Thapelo Mokoena as Leonard Mahlati

Thapelo Mokoena dons the role of Nandi's husband, Leonard Mahlati, in Fatal Seduction. Following Nandi's miscarriage, the two develop a strained relationship, especially after Nandi discovers a mysterious text on Leonard's phone from his assistant.

Apart from that, not many details about Leonard's character are known at this point, but viewers can expect him to play a crucial role in the story. Thapelo Mokoena has previously starred in Pulse, Between Friends: Ithala, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Nothing for Mahala, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Fatal Seduction also stars numerous others play significant supporting/minor roles. These include:

Ngele Ramulondi as Zinhle Mahlati

Rizelle Januk as Ameera Naidoo

Frances Sholto-Douglas as Laura Goldman

Nat Ramabulana as Vuyo Mahlati

Don't forget to catch all the episodes of Fatal Seduction on Netflix on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes