Netflix's Heart of Stone: What role does Jamie Dornan play in Gal Gadot's new action thriller?

Wildly popular actor Jamie Dornan is all set to appear in one of the most anticipated films of the year Heart of Stone. The film, which has taken all over the internet for its exciting snippets and star-studded cast will finally release on the streaming giant Netflix on August 11, 2023.

The spy thriller is set in the world of international espionage. Gal Gadot stars as Rachel Stone, a top secret agent who is tasked with tracking down a dangerous terrorist organization. As Rachel gets closer to the truth, she uncovers a dark and twisted web of secrets that could have far-reaching consequences.

Directed by Tom Harper, the high-stakes thriller contains plenty of action, suspense, and intrigue and is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their sets from beginning to end.

Jamie Dornan plays the role of Parker in Heart of Stone

Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone (Image via Yahoo)

Jamie Dornan will play the role of Parker in Netflix's Heart of Stone. Parker is a mysterious figure who's first introduced to Rachel Stone's team. However, as can be seen in the film's trailer Parker is not what he seems to be. He is skilled and experienced but he is also ruthless and ambitious and he is willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done even if it means crossing lines.

Parker and Rachel both will work together to stop the terrorists and will embark on numerous deadly missions in order to do so. However, both characters have different goals and methods. While Rachel is driven by a sense of justice, Parker is driven by the desire for power.

In the end, it is unclear whether Jamie Dornan's Parker is working for the same organization as Rachel or not. However, it is clear that he is a dangerous and unpredictable figure. He could become a valuable ally to Rachel or her greatest enemy.

Fans can expect a stunning performance from Jamie Dornan as the actor has a knack for playing complex and conflicted characters and will surely bring depth and emotion to his new character. He has shown this ability in his previous projects like Fifty Shades of Grey and The Fall and his performance is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

More about Heart of Stone's plot and cast

The official synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart."

In addition to its intriguing storyline, the film hosts an exceptionally talented star cast that has managed to take the world by storm.

Award-winning actress Gal Gadot plays the titular character in the film. The actress has already managed to receive global appreciation from audiences for her stunning portrayal of the character in the film's trailer. She has already proven her ability to deliver action-packed performances in films like Wonder Woman and Red Notice and fans can expect nothing less from her in the upcoming spy thriller.

Apart from Jamie Dornan, the film features numerous other actors and actresses essaying pivotal roles including Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan, Sophie Okonedo as Nomad, Jing Lusi as Theresa Yang, and Paul Ready as Max Bailey, among several others.

Heart of Stone premieres on August 11, 2023, on Netflix.