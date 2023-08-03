"That means Zachary Levi stays?": Marvel fans confused as Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman 3 is in development

It is an exciting time for DC fans as news of the development of Wonder Woman 3 has finally been confirmed by none other than the Amazonian warrior princess herself. Gal Gadot will star in the upcoming Wonder Woman movie, helmed by the co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Patty Jenkins is no longer part of the project, followed by Gal Gadot's appearance in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Her cameo sparked theories in the fandom of a possible chemistry between Zachary Levi, the 42-year-old actor who plays Billy Batson, and the demigod herself.

Netizens have reacted under the comments section of the announcement of the movie by Discussing Film on Twitter.

News of Wonder Woman 3 and its development leaves fans confused

As Gal Gadot prepares to appear in her upcoming Netflix action drama, Heart of Stone, she revealed to Comicbook.com that the development of Wonder Woman 3 has already begun under the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"I saw that they were testing, doing different screen tests, but I don't know who got it, but it seemed like everyone was super legit and talented and, like, great."

She further revealed:

"So I'm happy for them. It's such a huge take-on and it's such an exciting beginning to any actor, and I wish whoever it's going to be the best of luck and enjoy the ride."

Meanwhile, Twitter has erupted with confusion and disappointment more than anticipation, given that Superman and Batman do not get to return.

Gadot additionally expressed her longing to stay associated with the DC Extended Universe as she confirmed her involvement.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

However, some jumped in to give the upcoming instalment a chance.

However, one can expect delays in the development and production of the upcoming DC sequel due to the current double strike in Hollywood.

Zachary Levi on rumored relationship between Shazam and Wonder Woman

Meanwhile, when confronted with the question of the characters dating, Zachary Levi expressed his views on the matter in an exclusive interview with Dexerto in March 2023.

"I mean, listen, I hope so. She’s wonder-ful. And Gal’s gorgeous and all of these things. But let’s be honest – she’s kind-of an ageless, timeless, goddess. Demi-goddess. And while I have the power of a lot of these gods and Demi-gods, I’m still a teenager."

He continues,

"So that’s not a great look for her, I don’t think. You know what I mean? But I think that they would make great friends. And do fun team-ups and go save the world.”

Billy Baxton, aka Shazam, is known to have a massive crush on Wonder Woman. In the movie, she is seen answering Billy's letter and helping him revive the magic in the Staff of the Gods.