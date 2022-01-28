Netflix's I Am Georgina: All the hardships that led her to become football's princess

Netflix's I Am Georgina shows the life of Georgina Rodriguez, a woman whose life became a dream come true. The docu-series was released on Netflix on January 27.

Being Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend and the mother of their children has made Georgina rich beyond measure. But it was a long and hard journey that brought her here. This documentary shows her worthwhile journey most authentically.

Netflix's I Am Georgina: A look at Georgina's life

Let's take a look at the stages of the model's life before she made it big as shown in I Am Georgina.

1) An ordinary childhood

Rodriguez grew up in a small community in northern Spain called Jaca, where she had a modest childhood. She had always wanted to be a ballet dancer, but her parents couldn't afford to pay for the training, so she chose to work in retail instead.

She switched cities when she was old enough and started working as a waiter. She got fed up with living in poverty and relocated to San Sebastian, where she managed to become a shop assistant.

2) Having big dreams

Georgina realized early that learning English would help her advance her career. She relocated to Bristol, England when she was 17, and worked as an au pair, earning roughly £10 per hour.

She moved to Madrid to pursue her dream of working in retail after she realized her language skills had improved.

3) Surviving in Madrid was a challenge

Rodriguez's lavish life may now be packed with premium brands and designer labels, but when she first moved to Madrid, she described the experience as horrible due to the financial strain she was experiencing.

She was so poor that she ended up living in a flat that had originally been a storeroom. She struggled through the year because she couldn't afford heating or air conditioning, so it was ice-cold in the winter and melting-hot in the summer.

She was a store assistant in Serrano, a Madrid street known for its handbag boutiques, before meeting Ronaldo. On I Am Georgina, she is quoted saying,

"Before I sold handbags in Serrano. Now I collect them."

4) A whirlwind romance that changed everything

This chapter has been recorded beautifully in the first episode of I Am Georgina. Rodriguez worked as a shop assistant for Gucci in 2016. It was there that she met Ronaldo for the first time.

She was very shy when she met him, but shared that they both fell in love at first sight. They met up again a few days later at a Dolce & Gabbana event when they were able to relax and hold genuine conversations.

Rodriguez was fired from her job after the public learned of her relationship with the soccer legend. Her management was concerned that the attention of fans would prevent paying clients from visiting the store. Rodriguez is a model for Yamamay and Sheglam, in addition to having her own clothing line, OM by G.

After five years of living together, the couple have a daughter Alana Martina and are expecting twins later this year. Rodriguez also looks after Cristiano's five-year-old twin kids Eva and Mateo, and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who is 11 years old, as her own.

