Netflix's I Am Vanessa Guillen: Who is Aaron David Robinson?

Netflix's I Am Vanessa Guillen covers the story of a 20-year-old United States Army soldier who was murdered at her station by a fellow soldier, Aaron David Robinson. The young soldier's death sparked large media outrage amidst complaints of sexual assault within the U.S. Army ranks. Vanessa disappeared for a long time before the authorities managed to locate her remains.

The incident also sparked some debates about the state of the U.S. Army, something that people tend to avoid speaking about. Director Christy Wegener said:

"At the core, this is a story about overcoming the greatest odds imaginable in the name of family, love and justice. This is David vs. Goliath on steroids. Taking on the U.S. military, one of the largest, most powerful institutions in America is no easy feat. In making the film, it was incredible to witness a family, in the most tragic moment of their lives, put their grief aside, step out into the public arena and fight for the greater good."

#iamvanessaguillen #vanessaguillencase The ARMY releasing this photo of Specialist Aaron David Robinson. They said he is the suspect who committed suicide when authorities tried to arrest him in connections to #VanessaGuillen ‘s disappearance. The ARMY releasing this photo of Specialist Aaron David Robinson. They said he is the suspect who committed suicide when authorities tried to arrest him in connections to #VanessaGuillen ‘s disappearance.#iamvanessaguillen #vanessaguillencase https://t.co/ogkO2mQlUC

At the center of this crime is Aaron David Robinson, an E4 Specialist and a trained Combat Engineer. He was allegedly having a forbidden affair with the estranged wife of another soldier. When Vanessa found out about this, he killed her not to break the army fraternization laws. Read on for more details about Aaron David Robinson.

Who was Aaron David Robinson and what did he do?

VeteranAntiWar @VeteranAntiWar Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier, was murdered on April 22, 2020 inside a Fort Hood, Texas armory by another enlisted soldier, Aaron David Robinson, age 20.



R.I.P. Guillen.



Wish the same tragedy don't happen again. Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier, was murdered on April 22, 2020 inside a Fort Hood, Texas armory by another enlisted soldier, Aaron David Robinson, age 20. R.I.P. Guillen. Wish the same tragedy don't happen again. https://t.co/CCA25LECvV

Aaron David Robinson was a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier who trained as a 12B, Combat Engineer. He was originally from Calumet City, Illinois. He joined the army in 2017 and held the rank of E4 Specialist at the time of his death, which happened months after Vanessa's death.

Before her death, Vanessa Guillen told her mother that she was experiencing sexual assault at her workplace. Robinson was not likely involved. But Robinson was involved in an affair with Cecily Aguilar, the estranged wife of another Fort Hood soldier, thus violating the fraternization laws.

jen and juice @Jennyelyse_ ABC13 Houston @abc13houston "My sister is NO JOKE. My sister is a HUMAN BEING. And I want justice. My sister did not do this to herself. Someone did it." Vanessa Guillen's sister gave an emotional plea in the case of her sister's disappearance from Fort Hood. abc13.com/6287898/ "My sister is NO JOKE. My sister is a HUMAN BEING. And I want justice. My sister did not do this to herself. Someone did it." Vanessa Guillen's sister gave an emotional plea in the case of her sister's disappearance from Fort Hood. abc13.com/6287898/ https://t.co/rCc2VqhVdE Aaron David Robinson killed Vanessa, acted like he supported finding her even went as far as meeting and talking to Vanessas sister.. When really Arron had killed and stuffed Vanessa in a pelican tackle box, left her body in the arms room for up to 10hrs.. -cont. twitter.com/abc13houston/s… Aaron David Robinson killed Vanessa, acted like he supported finding her even went as far as meeting and talking to Vanessas sister.. When really Arron had killed and stuffed Vanessa in a pelican tackle box, left her body in the arms room for up to 10hrs.. -cont. twitter.com/abc13houston/s…

It is believed that Robinson killed Vanessa after she saw his phone's lock screen picture, which contained a photo of Aguilar. A document written during Aguilar's 'confession' states:

"Guillen saw Robinson's cell phone lock screen, which contained a picture of Aguilar...He told her he was worried about getting in trouble for violating the Army's fraternization rules since Aguilar was still married to another soldier and he hit Guillen in the head with a hammer."

Aguilar reportedly helped Robinson dismember the body and bury it along the Leon River. After initially denying all involvement, Cecily Anne Aguilar confessed after the remains were discovered and revealed that Robinson did indeed kill Vanessa. Aguilar also spoke to Aaron David Robinson while in custody. According to the document:

"The two discussed turning themselves in together and Robinson said that he would if she would meet with him first,...They also discussed news reports from that day saying officers had recovered human remains near the Leon River in Belton, to which Robinson said, 'baby they found pieces... they found pieces!"

While being held in Fort Hood, Robinson escaped after hearing the news of finding Vanessa's remains. He was pursued by the cops. When Killeen police located and attempted to make contact with Robinson, he killed himself with a handgun.

Netflix's I Am Vanessa Guillen covers this in detail and will be aired on 17 November.

