Netflix's I Just Killed My Dad: Why did Anthony Templet kill his father and where is he now?

Netflix's new true crime documentary, I Just Killed My Dad, delves deep into the shocking death of a man named Burt Templet in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2019. Burt's then 17-year-old son, Anthony Templet, shot him following a heated argument. The official synopsis of I Just Killed My Dad on Netflix reads:

''Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family.''

The three-part documentary is expected to delve deep into the events that led to the shocking death and the subsequent investigation. This article will go over why Anthony Templet killed his father, his current whereabouts, and more details ahead of the docuseries' premiere on Tuesday.

Netflix's I Just Killed My Dad: Why did Anthony Templet shoot his father?

On June 3, 2019, 17-year-old Anthony Templet and his father, Burt Templet, got into a heated argument before Anthony shot Burt. Per Fox8 Local First, Burt tried to check Anthony's cell phone to find out if he got in touch with his ex-wife, Susan. According to the publication, Anthony told authorities on the 911 call:

''He tried to attack me. Then, we got into a fist fight. Then, I ran in his room, closed the door and got a gun. As I unlocked the door, he tried to (inaudible) and then I shot him.''

He reportedly shot his father three times. Three days later, Burt succumbed to his wounds and passed away. Anthony was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder, which was later reduced to manslaughter after his family alleged that the boy had been physically and emotionally abused by his father for many years.

As more facts came to light, it was revealed that Anthony was isolated from his family by his father and did not have a social life for more than a decade. He was never allowed to go to school. Anthony also didn't know his birthday or address. In fact, his family was not even aware that he was alive. According to WAFB9, they hadn't heard from the boy since 2008.

Anthony's sister, Natasha, told WAFB9 that Burt had taken Anthony away from the family's Texas home when Anthony was five years old. Natasha told the publication that Burt abused her mother during their marriage and described the former couple's relationship as ''extremely violent.''

According to the I Just Killed My Father trailer, Burt is described as a man who ''wanted to control everything.'' Anthony also mentioned in the documentary that he felt like he was "being tracked by something'' at all times.

Netflix's I Just Killed My Dad: Anthony Templet's conviction and current whereabouts

According to The Advocate, Anthony entered a plea agreement in March 2021. He pleaded no contest to negligent homicide, following which he was handed a five-year probation with credit for the time he'd served in jail. He was also ordered to receive a high school diploma by the judge.

As part of the special conditions of the probation, he was required to be counseled, work full-time or attend school full-time. Details about his current whereabouts are unknown, but it's believed that he lives in Louisiana.

Readers can watch I Just Killed My Dad on Netflix on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

