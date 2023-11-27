Netflix's Last Call for Istanbul: Cast and characters list explored

Netflix's Turkish romance drama, The Last Call for Istanbul, spins a fairytale around two married travellers exploring the city of New York. Starring Kivanç Tatlitug as Mehmet and Beren Saat as Serin, the paths of two strangers cross over lost luggage.

Directed by Gonenc Uyanik in a What Happens in Vegas style, Last Call for Istanbul shows the vibrant and carefree life of Serin and Mehmet as they decide to spend the night in the city before Serin receives her luggage the following day. The official synopsis reads:

"New York, love and second chances... Serin, whose luggage was taken by another passenger, crosses paths with Mehmet at New York's JFK International Airport. The two strangers in search of missing luggage embark on an exploration of love, marriage and loyalty in New York."

Last Call for Istanbul was released on November 24, 2023, and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Last call for Istanbul's entire cast - details explored

The two leads, Mehmet and Serin, are played by Turkish actors Kivanç Tatlitug (Into the Night) and Beren Saat (The Gift). The official trailer, released on November 14, 2023, brings out the chemistry between the two actors as they embark on an escapade through the vibrant city of New York.

Let us take a look at the entire cast and character list of Last Call for Istanbul. The main cast consists of the names below.

Kivanç Tatlitug (Into the Night) as Mehmet

Beren Saat (Atiye or The Gift) as Serin

Annie McCain Engman (Scenes from an Empty Church) as June

Joy Donze (Art of Diversion) as Sophia

Zihan Zhao (New York Ninja) as Fenhua

Angela Chew (Film Lab Presents) as Jia

Ty Fisher (The Last Kumite) as Comedy Club MC

Both the lead actors have an elaborate filmography that includes both Turkish and international projects. Tatlitug was cast as Arman in the Netflix original series Into the Night (2021) and has recently appeared in Yakamoz S-245 (2022). He has won several accolades for his work in Aşk-ı Memnu, Kuzey Güney, Kelebeğin Rüyası, and Cesur ve Güzel.

Beren Saat is known for her roles in Netflix's Night on Earth and Atiye. She was cast alongside Tatlitug in Aşk-ı Memnu for which she won the Best Actress award five times. Her noteworthy projects include Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne?, Benim Dünyam, and Muhteşem Yüzyıl: Kösem.

The additional cast members include the following names.

Michael Loayza as Davi

Sindia Duverge as Tanaya

Susan Slatin as Jane

Rebecca Parker as Rose

Johnny Gaffney as Rich

George Slatin as Bob

John Bradford as Danny

Daniel Kwiatkowski as Phil

Sammi Rivera as Frankie

Charlie Engman as Charley

Tristan James as Roi

Gabrielle Policano as Amina

Nikima Brooks as Malika

The cast of the Turkish romance drama shot their project in New York, United States and Istanbul, Turkey.

What is Last Call for Istanbul about? - Plot details explored

Mehmet and Serin bump into each other at JFK International Airport as Serin's luggage is mixed up with another passenger. With all her belongings missing, Serin is forced to be on her own before she strikes a deal with Mehmet. The married individuals turned companions and leave for the city with the intention of exploring the nightlife and their new-found friendship in a way that they would never have been able to had they been in Turkey.

The chemistry between the lead duo shines through the trailer as Nuran Evren Sit's story unfolds.