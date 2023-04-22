Chokehold review: A chilling slow-burn Turkish thriller elevated by powerful acting

Chokehold is the latest addition to Netflix's promising list of Turkish movies. The suspensefully woven crime thriller movie made its debut exclusively on Netflix on Friday, April 21, 2023. The original title of the movie is Boga Boga, and Hakan Gunday is the writer for the movie and Onur Saylak is the director.

Revolving around a corrupt businessman named Yalin and his wife Beyza, the thriller movie depicts the power of money. It shows viewers the lengths a corrupt person would go to hide their crimes. As stated in the official synopsis for Chokehold, released by Netflix:

"Evading a scandal, a couple from Istanbul starts over in a town on the Aegean coast — but quickly discover the locals are determined to get rid of them."

Since the movie was launched on Netflix, viewers have been quite eager to learn how the Turkish suspense thriller movie has turned out. Chokehold is a powerful and gripping portrayal of greed and the damage caused by it. It is ominous and has several nail-biting moments throughout. Despite being a bit dragged in the middle, the movie stands out as a slow-burn thriller.

A review of Chokehold on Netflix: A gripping tale of greed told in a clever way

Chokehold chronicles the chilling story of a businessman named Yalin who is willing to go to any extent to remain powerful. Although the fear of falling out starts creeping inside his mind, making him go insane, he still holds his ground and removes anything or anyone who comes in his way. He goes to extreme lengths to hide his past crimes and ends up committing more sinister crimes like murder.

The movie is quite suspenseful and arresting throughout, but where it stands out is the end. The movie ends with the man becoming even more powerful after committing so many crimes just because he has money. It goes to show the power money gives to one person.

The writer of the movie, Hakan Gunday, has done an impressive job of presenting the audience with a tight and impactful screenplay. Each and every scene is written thoughtfully and meticulously, giving the movie a thrilling feel from the very beginning till the very end. If the audience is looking for an engrossing thriller, this movie will be a perfect choice for them.

A promising direction is let down a bit by inconsistent pace and editing

A still from Chokehold (Image Via IMDb)

The director of the movie, Onur Saylak, has done a good job of maintaining the suspense throughout the movie by capturing the scenes in an ominous way. Especially in the scenes where the main character of the movie, Yalin begins to feel the creeping fear arising from all his past wrongdoings is quite hard-hitting to watch.

However, where the Netflix movie falls a bit short is its pacing and editing. Both can be better. The scenes are too slow at times, which may feel monotonous. Some scenes are also quite dragged unnecessarily.

In terms of editing, the movie lacks finesse. The blending of two scenes or jumping from one scene to another may feel a bit weak. Despite these shortcomings, the movie is still a must-watch for thriller admirers.

Kivanç Tatlitug gives an outstanding performance as Yalin

A still from Chokehold (Image Via IMDb)

Actor Kivanç Tatlitug, who plays the lead character Yalin in the movie, has done a remarkable job of portraying the character in a very realistic and compelling way. The actor has dived deep into the complex and deeply corrupted character and brought out all the different layers perfectly.

The actor has especially done a great job in scenes where his character kills Cevet or the one where he practices killing in his house. Tatlitug is brilliant in the scene where he suspects everyone and even the one where he takes his own wife's life in a fit of rage, and the scene where he begins hallucinating his wife's ghost.

Funda Eryigit as Yalin's wife Beyza has also done a promising job of portraying the characters. She has given good support to Tatlitug's character portrayal.

Other supporting actors on the cast list include Gürgen Öz, Onur Akgülgil, Kerem Arslanoglu, Müge Bayramoglu, and Hayat Van Eck. Other cast members also include Nadi Güler, Görkem Kenanoglu, Baki Kurtulus, and Ulas Tuzak. Even the supporting actors in the film have gone a great job portraying their respective characters.

Chokehold is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes