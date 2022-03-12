Who was Jeremy Aaron Mattia? Netflix reality series Making Fun pays tribute to former US marine

The reality series Making Fun, which airs on Netflix, paid tribute to the late Jeremy Aaron Mattia, who worked as the shop manager for the Making Fun star Jimmy DiResta.

With the aim of building pointless inventions suggested by kids, the show Making Fun premiered on March 4, 2022, on the streaming platform. While the credits ended, the show paid its tribute to Jeremy Aaron Mattia, remembering his contribution to Making Fun.

Who was Jeremy Aaron Mattia of Making Fun

Jeremy Aaron Mattia passed away on August 10, 2021, leaving his friends, family, and community grieving due to his sudden demise at 47 years of age.

The “Wandering Mattia,” from Concord, California, was a builder who joined Mattia Media in October 2019.

Before finding his true calling in manufacturing and fabrication, Mattia served as a US Marine for ten years, including two tours in Afghanistan.

According to Reality Titbit, in 2016, he joined a West Oakland art school, The Crucible, as a volunteer. But later became the Department Head of the art school’s Leather, Textiles, & Fine Art department. Due to his expertise, he went on to teach in Woodwork, Foundry, and Machine Shop.

He taught the art to hundreds of students through classes and workshops before moving to New York to work with well-known artist and YouTuber Jimmy DiResta.

Before his death, he worked as the manager for DiResta for almost ten years. Due to his skills, he even helped build various pieces for the MythBusters and worked on shows like Top Chef and the TV movie Dangerous Toys.

On his Instagram profile, Mattia proudly shared that “Most of the things I’ve made got blown up on TV,” showing his love for creation.

The “camera shy” Mattia went to the hospital for back surgery a few days before his demise. Although “he was recovering,” but “suffered a fatal medical condition,” leading to his untimely death.

DiResta shared a moving tribute to Mattia, who absolutely “loved the maker community” on his podcast, Making It, saying:

“[Aaron] was a great guy that wanted to see everybody succeed. He was a problem solver. He was an organizer and at heart, he was an artist trying to figure out his place in the world…Aaron, I love you and I miss you already.”

Mattia will always be remembered for his craft and for touching the lives of everyone with his art.

Edited by R. Elahi