Netflix’s previously canceled Warrior Nun to return with a movie trilogy 

Warrior Nun, the popular supernatural fantasy drama series on Netflix, was canceled after its second season in December 2022. The show's cancellation disappointed many fans, as they were quite eager to see what more the female-led show had to offer. However, fans can now cheer up and be relieved as the show is all set to be revived and make its return as a trilogy of feature movies.

The news of the upcoming movie trilogy was shared on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, by the series' executive producer, Dean English, via a video clip released on YouTube.

In the video, Dean English heartily thanked fans for their constant support of the superhero fantasy drama series and for not giving up on the show, even after its cancellation by Netflix.

"I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three," he said.

Executive Producer Dean English says that a shared universe of Warrior Nun will be launched

On August 15, 2023, in a YouTube video, while announcing the news about the show's revival, Dean English, the series' executive producer, acknowledged the writers and actors strike that has been going on in Hollywood for quite some time now.

He has explained that, due to the circumstances, he cannot give any confirmation regarding which actors or writers will be associated with the upcoming projects.

However, English hinted to the fans that there would be an intriguing shared universe of Warrior Nun that could include both movies and TV series involving known characters.

"Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?’ The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future," he said.

During the announcement, English does not mention the name of Netflix or any possible association of the upcoming new projects with the streaming platform. As reported by TVLine, many sources have revealed that any future Warrior Nun project most probably will not land on Netflix.

Any other significant information about where the trilogy of feature movies will arrive, whether in theaters or on any other streaming platform, has not been disclosed by Dean English in the video.

Learn details about the Netflix series

First released on July 2, 2020, on Netflix, the series revolves around Ava, with highly impressive supernatural powers, and the Sister-Warriors of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, or the OCS. Together, they are seen trying to save the world from the wrath of the angel Adriel, who is trying to take over the planet with his dominant religion.

The series has been gleaned from author Ben Dunn's highly cherished titular comic book character, Warrior Nun Areala. Simon Barry has acted as the creator of the series. The lead cast list for the show includes:

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

Toya Turner as Sister Mary / Shotgun Mary

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith

Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent

Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius

Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila

William Miller as Adriel and several others

It will be quite interesting to see what the upcoming Warrior Nun trilogy films will bring to the table.