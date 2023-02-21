Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry shares deleted scene script

The celebrated Netflix series Warrior Nun was canceled by the streaming platform in December 2022, leading to a massive campaign on the internet that focused on using "#SaveWarriorNun" to vocalize mass fan dissatisfaction over the cancelation of the show.

The campaign has taken off well, and the hashtag has been trending on Twitter for many months now, with the hope that some production house would take the series up for renewal. To this end, Simon Barry, the creator of the canceled Netflix series, has shared an unused clipping from the archives to express his gratitude to fans who have rallied together in hopes of getting the series revived.

Warrior Nun's deleted scene focuses on Ava and Beatrice

Barry has released the script for a deleted scene to celebrate the success of "#SaveWarriorNun," reaching 10 million tweets. Much to the delight of fans, the deleted scene features the protagonist, Ava, and her love interest, Beatrice.

The scene is from Warrior Nun season 2, episode 1, just before the couple begins Ava's daily training to prepare to defeat Adriel. The scene teases Beatrice's blossoming feelings for Ava, which later culminate in a serious romantic relationship in season 2, episode 8.

Fans are overjoyed with this pleasant surprise from the creator. Here are some of the Twitter reactions to the script.

ant @thatgayant

#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun10M @SimonDavisBarry AHSHDGDHEJDGDHSJSKSKS WHY DO I FEEL LIKE I ALREADY READ THIS IN A FIC @SimonDavisBarry AHSHDGDHEJDGDHSJSKSKS WHY DO I FEEL LIKE I ALREADY READ THIS IN A FIC #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun10M https://t.co/QOU2PMik7G

ferron @starboyhoursfm THIS IS LIKE A DAILY ROUTINE FOR HER #WarriorNun @SimonDavisBarry SHE WAS WATCHING HER SLEEP AND KNEW WHEN THE ALARM WOULD GO OFFTHIS IS LIKE A DAILY ROUTINE FOR HER #SaveWarriorNun @SimonDavisBarry SHE WAS WATCHING HER SLEEP AND KNEW WHEN THE ALARM WOULD GO OFF 😭😭😭 THIS IS LIKE A DAILY ROUTINE FOR HER #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun

gmshipo @gregshipo @SimonDavisBarry This would be a perfect opener for season 3. Scene ends with Bea waking up in a similar bed but Ava isn’t there @SimonDavisBarry This would be a perfect opener for season 3. Scene ends with Bea waking up in a similar bed but Ava isn’t there

The tweets reflect how passionate fans are about the campaign for season 3. They hope that their favorite series will be taken up for another season by some streaming platform so that their favorite couple can return to the screens once more.

Rosey @McwilliamsRosey #WarriorNun @SimonDavisBarry Thank you thank you!! Ugh!! Can you imagine the little nuances that Kty and Alba would have brought to this scene!!? These two could destroy us with a glance! Let’s keep fighting so that we get lots of this in season 3 and beyond #SaveWarriorNun @SimonDavisBarry Thank you thank you!! Ugh!! Can you imagine the little nuances that Kty and Alba would have brought to this scene!!? These two could destroy us with a glance! Let’s keep fighting so that we get lots of this in season 3 and beyond #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun https://t.co/XwQxW8araT

Why do fans want Warrior Nun season 3?

The script released for the deleted scene reflects how Ava and Beatrice's romantic relationship is one of the many reasons why fans are so passionate about the show. They want another season to see where their relationship goes and what it means for their mission.

In season 2, episode 8, we saw Ava and Beatrice kiss, and later Ava sacrificed herself to stop Adriel from using the Arc to become the most powerful being on Earth. Thankfully, Ava doesn't die but goes to Reya's world to heal. Since time works differently in Reya's dimension, season 2 left viewers on a cliffhanger, giving fans no certainty regarding what happens to Ava and whether she and Beatrice will be reunited.

Sei (not Tan) @seimahneym #WarriorNun That split second of realization that she can lose Ava anytime made her hug tighter, not wanting to let go. Because if things were different, Beatrice will give herself up just so she knows Ava’s safe. #SaveWarriorNun That split second of realization that she can lose Ava anytime made her hug tighter, not wanting to let go. Because if things were different, Beatrice will give herself up just so she knows Ava’s safe. #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun https://t.co/F11jlAPeEm

Fans who are invested in the show's budding romance between the two leads want to resolve this and are campaigning for the show's renewal. Now that Barry himself has joined the campaign and is celebrating #SaveWarriorNun with an unused scene from season 2, the resolve to fight for Warrior Nun will only grow stronger.

Fans can watch the first two seasons of Warrior Nun on Netflix.

