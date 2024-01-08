Netflix's Safe ending explained: Who killed Chris?

In the Netflix series Safe, the mystery of who killed Chris Chahal is a central element of the plot. It is revealed that Sophie a character in the series, killed Chris. The motive behind the murder was Chris's threat to expose what he knew about a school fire and Sophie's involvement in it.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers from the movie.

The confrontation between the characters occurs at Marshall's home party, where Sophie decides to confront Chris. However, during a scuffle, they fall into a pool, where Sophie drowns Chris. Furthermore, before leaving his body in the pool, she erases the evidence of her involvement in the fire from Chris's phone.

What happens at the end of Netflix's Safe?

A still from the show. (Image via Netflix)

In the Netflix thriller Safe, the gripping finale unravels the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of Jenny, the daughter of protagonist Tom Delaney. The story culminates with several key revelations that are rooted in a tragic school fire from the 1990s. The fire was inadvertently caused by DS Sophie Mason and her friends, including Tom's late wife Rachel.

The fire tragically led to the deaths of eight children, but it was guarded as a secret hidden for years by the group. As an adult, Sophie becomes a police officer and enters a relationship with Tom without revealing her past.

On the other hand, as Jenny learns about the fire from her dying mother, she embarks on a quest for the truth. The journey subsequently led her to uncover a VHS tape with footage from the night of the fire. However, Jenny's investigation puts her in danger as she is kidnapped by Bobby, another person involved in the fire.

The climax reveals that Sophie, in a desperate attempt to keep her secret, kills Jenny's boyfriend Chris Chahal when he threatens to expose her. The series ends with Jenny being safely reunited with her father. But she chooses to keep silent about Sophie's involvement in the fire, bringing the story to a close with a mix of resolution and lingering secrets.

What is Safe about?

A still from the show. (Image via Netflix)

Safe is a Netflix series that combines elements of drama, mystery, and thriller, created by the renowned crime writer Harlan Coben. The story centers around Tom Delaney, a widowed surgeon played by Michael C. Hall. Tom's life takes a dark turn when his teenage daughter, Jenny, goes missing under mysterious circumstances.

Thereafter, Tom embarks on a frantic search to find Jenny and uncovers a web of secrets and lies within his seemingly perfect gated community. The show skillfully intertwines various subplots involving Tom's neighbors and other community members as each character harbors their secrets and hidden agendas.

As Tom digs deeper into the disappearance of his daughter and the community's secrets, he confronts shocking truths and faces moral dilemmas.

What are the themes explored in the show?

Safe explores several themes that enrich its narrative. The primary motif is the illusion of safety within a seemingly perfect community. The series delves into how beneath the facade of a tranquil suburban life, there can be a web of secrets and lies.

Another significant motif is the theme of parenthood, particularly the lengths to which parents will go to protect their children. This is interwoven with the exploration of grief and loss, as characters grapple with past tragedies that continue to impact their lives.

The series also touches on the complexity of teenage lives and relationships. It showcases how the actions of the younger characters significantly influence the unfolding events. These motifs collectively underscore the series' central themes of mystery, familial ties, and the quest for truth.