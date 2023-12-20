Netflix's Spaceman: Full cast and characters list

Netflix's Spaceman is yet another film featuring Adam Sandler as he dons the suit of an astronaut for the first time on screen. The film is based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař.

The much-awaited film—which is the result of yet another partnership between Sandler and Netflix—will be available on the massive streaming service on March 1, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Johan Renck, the Primetime Emmy Award winner and well-known for Chernobyl (2019), is the director of Spaceman, which stars Adam Sandler as the main character. Also starring in the Netflix film are Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini, among others.

Spaceman Cast: Adam Sandler, Paul Dano, and Carey Mulligan feature in the upcoming Netflix film

1) Adam Sandler as Jakub Procházka

Adam Sandler plays the role of astronaut Jakub Procházka, an astronaut who is on a solitary mission on the edge of the solar system. He realizes that his marriage might not be salvageable when he returns to Earth, and the story follows Jakub's journey to restore order to his life on Earth.

Adam Sandler has already made 10 films with Netflix, and Spaceman will see him in a very new role. Mostly known for his comic roles, Sandler can still very much bring life to more somber roles, and the upcoming film seems to be another remarkable performance from the actor.

2) Paul Dano as the voice of Hanuš

Expand Tweet

Paul Dano will most likely not be seen in the upcoming film, but his voice will very much be omnipresent, as understood from the short teaser released by Netflix. Dano voices the extraterrestrial creature Hanuš, who has been present in the universe since the beginning of time. He helps Sandler's character figure out how to mend his life back on Earth.

Paul Dano is a brilliant actor who has shone in many roles over the years. Some of his most notable performances have been in films like Little Miss Sunshine (2006), The Batman (2022), and 12 Years a Slave (2013).

3) Carey Mulligan as Lenka Procházka

Carey Mulligan plays the role of Lenka Procházka, who is the wife of the titular Spaceman. She is a pivotal character in the story, and her relationship with Adam Sandler's Jakub serves as the basis of the entire plot. Speaking to Netflix Tudum about Mulligan's role in the film, director Johan Renck said:

“Carey Mulligan is incredible, both in terms of her technical skills and her tremendous authenticity.”

The critically acclaimed actress has worked in some remarkable films like The Great Gatsby (2013), Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), and very recently in the film Maestro (2023) alongside Bradley Cooper.

Other cast members

Spaceman features an ensemble cast alongside Sandler, Dano, and Mulligan. Kunal Nayyar (famous for his role as Rajesh Koothrapalli in the popular series The Big Bang Theory) plays the role of a technician named Peter. Isabella Rossellini stars as Commissioner Tuma, Jakub's commanding officer. Lena Olin also stars in a role that has not been disclosed yet.

A 24-second teaser film for the $40 million project has been released by Netflix. The teaser teases the interesting and tense mood that viewers can anticipate from the film.

Spaceman is slated for a release on Netflix on March 1, 2024, and it will reportedly feature Adam Sandler in a role that he has never been witnessed in before.