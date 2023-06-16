Netflix's WHAM! documentary: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

A Netflix documentary titled WHAM! will be released worldwide on July 5, 2023. It will showcase the journey of the popular '80s English pop duo Wham! and team member George Michael's rise to stardom as a homosexual icon. The duo consisted of Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael and was active from 1981 to 1986.

Wham! collectively released only three albums, which were

Fantastic (1983)

Make It Big (1984)

Music from the Edge of Heaven (1986)

They decided to split in 1986 but were always on good terms. Their last ever song, titled The Edge of Heaven, was released on a greatest hits album in 1986 called The Final.

Wham! the pop duo was formed in 1981

WHAM! was founded in Bushey, United Kingdom, by high school best friends George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. The duo was initially in a ska band called The Executive, which soon split. Michael and Ridgeley then started a new project in 1981.

The duo quickly became one of the most popular pop acts of the 1980s. They managed to sell 30 million certified records worldwide. Their music had influences from funk and soul. The lyrics focused on topics like unemployment in the country and teenage rebellion. Their second album, Make It Big, peaked at #1 on both the UK and United States charts and is regarded as a masterpiece.

In 1985, when they visited China, the event was highly publicized as a way to increase friendly bilateral relations between the West and the country of China. After enjoying success for five years, the duo split due to creative differences. Their primary target was teenagers, but Michal wanted to create music catered to adults.

After splitting, Andrew Ridgeley released a solo album called Son of Albert in 1990. Meanwhile, Michael became one of the best-selling musicians of all time and sold between 100 and 125 million records worldwide. Michael died at the age of 53 in 2016 due to heart disease. He was openly gay, an active LGBTQIA+ rights campaigner, and also an HIV/AIDS charity fundraiser.

WHAM! synopsis

The official synopsis of the documentary reads:

"In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers - George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world.By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs. Hit after hit - Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Freedom, I’m Your Man and of course Last Christmas."

It further states:

"Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China.It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomised not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them. There is unprecedented access to both George and Andrew’s personal archive including remarkable and never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews, WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars."

It is directed by Chris Smith and produced by John Battsek and Simon Halfon.

