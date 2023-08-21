Netflix's Who is Erin Carter? - Cast list explored

Netflix's highly anticipated series, Who is Erin Carter?, is all set to hit the platform on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The movie focuses on the titular character, who is shown living in Spain. However, her identity is quite mysterious and her life takes a dramatic turn following a robbery in a supermarket.

Netflix's official description of the show reads as follows:

''Meet Erin - Mum, Wife, Teacher living the expat dream in Spain. Or so we think until a robbery in a supermarket reveals her to be a badass fighter! Erin is clearly not who she says she is but how far will she go to keep her true identity at bay?''

Who is Erin Carter? stars Evin Ahmad in the titular role, alongside numerous others portraying crucial supporting characters. The series is helmed by Jack Lothian, who also serves as the writer.

Who is Erin Carter? on Netflix: Meet the cast

1) Evin Ahmad as Erin

Evin Ahmad portrays the lead character of Erin in Netflix's Who is Erin Carter?. She's an enigmatic woman living with her family in Spain. However, her true identity is exposed after a robbery takes place in a local supermarket.

The crux of the story revolves around Erin's dramatic journey and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character will be explored in the show.

Evin Ahmad looks stunning in the series' trailer, perfectly embodying her character's core traits with remarkable ease. Fans can look forward to a riveting performance from her in the show. Her other memorable acting credits include Max Anger, Snabba Cash, Vilken jävla cirkus, and Beyond Dreams, to name a few.

2) Sean Teale as Jordi

Actor Sean Teale stars as Jordi in the new Netflix thriller series. Jordi is Erin's husband who's been married to her for two years. Their relationship is one of the show's major aspects and it'll be interesting to see how it evolves as the story progresses.

Sean Teale looks quite brilliant in the series' trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver a solid performance in the show. Fans might recognize Teale from Rosaline, League of Legends: Ruination, The Gifted, and many other films and TV shows.

3) Susannah Fielding as Olivia

Susannah Fielding plays the character of Olivia in Who is Erin Carter?

Apart from that, not many other details regarding her character are known at this point, but viewers can expect her to play a pivotal role in the story. Susannah Fielding is an acclaimed British actress who's known for her performances in Death on the Nile, This Time with Alan Partridge, The Great Indoors, Sticks and Stones, and Aria, among many more.

Apart from Susannah Fielding, Evin Ahmad, and Sean Teale, Who is Erin Carter? also features numerous other actors portraying pivotal supporting characters like:

Indica Watson as Harper

Jake Fairbrother as Bruno

Pep Ambros as Emilio

Charlotte Vega as Penelope

Douglas Henshall as Daniel Long

Don't forget to watch Who is Erin Carter? on Netflix on Thursday, August 24, 2023. All eight episodes will drop on the streaming platform on the same day.