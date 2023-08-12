What is Netflix’s Choose Love all about? Release date, teaser, and more

Choose Love is an upcoming rom-com from Netflix set to release on August 31, 2023. However, the film is no simple rom-com as Netflix suggested that it would be the world's first interactive rom-com film. Although the streaming platform is a hub for interactive content, with a new interactive romantic film, the platform is only setting new benchmarks in the film industry.

The official synopsis that Netflix has offered for the film reads:

"Cami has it all, the perfect job and boyfriend but she feels that something is missing, and that feeling begins to grow when she meets Rex and an old love returns to her life."

Choose Love is directed by Stuart McDonald who has directed hit TV series like Black-ish, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The film stars Laura Marano (who starred in The Royal Treatment) as the protagonist Cami Conway. Joining her is Scott Michael Foster (he had starred in You) as Cami's boyfriend Paul.

The upcoming film joins the ranks of Netflix’s other interactive titles like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Cat Burglar, Headspace: Unwind Your Mind and Trivia Quest. This film will also likely follow the interactive pattern trend that Netflix has set through its earlier interactive titles.

Choose Love - What we know from the teaser for the upcoming interactive rom-com from Netflix

The teaser for Choose Love gives viewers a very good look into the trajectory the film will offer to them. Viewers are introduced to Cami (Laura Marano), who appears to lead an ideal existence. She adores her boyfriend, Paul (Michael Foster), and she works hard at her position.

What possibly could go wrong? According to a fortune teller and some slight fourth wall breaking, a lot. As per the trailer, from thereon, viewers will be able to choose how Cami's life will turn out. They could get to choose what Cami does, from k*ssing former lovers, getting along with a famous singer, or entirely ruining her relationship with her boyfriend.

Viewers assist Cami in making decisions as she weighs options ranging from the seemingly innocent to some serious ethical conundrums. The outcome? Several different plots and conclusions are conceivable, depending on the viewers' choice.

Netflix has offered an official explainer for Choose Love for viewers who might be going through the interactive experience for the first time.

"The feature will offer viewers the ability to decide what journey the main characters take over the course of this love story, making decisions that can create a variety of unique storylines and multiple endings. Cami, and viewers, will face a kaleidoscope of tempting-but-tough choices ranging from more serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous “Truth or Dare” games," the explainer reads.

Choose Love was announced by Netflix in March 2022 and it has been majorly shot in and around Auckland, New Zealand.

Josann McGibbon, who has written for several films and series like Runaway Bride, Desperate Housewives, and The Starter Wife, has also written the script for Choose Love.

Choose Love - Cast

A still from the upcoming Netflix rom-com (image via IMDB)

As mentioned earlier, the film stars Laura Marano in the lead role of Cami Conway, who is a recording engineer. Meanwhile, the role of her boyfriend Paul is essayed by Scott Michael Foster. Avan Jogia will be seen in the role of Rex Galier, a British rock star who will be working with Cami. Jordi Webber and Megan Smart are also starring in the upcoming film.

Viewers can venture into the world's first interactive rom-com film Choose Love when it premieres on Netflix on August 31, 2023.