Netizens share their thoughts on the K-pop frenzy depicted in Disney Pixar's Turning Red

Disney Pixar's latest movie, Turning Red, has been turning heads for K-pop fans across the globe. In a recent interview, Turning Red's director, Domee Shi, admitted that she had modeled the boy band, 4*Town, after K-pop veteran bands like BIGBANG and 2PM. While this news bought smiles across all K-pop fans' faces, what caught their attention was how they felt represented.

Watching Meilin a.k.a Mei Lee and her friends - Miriam, Priya, and Abby - fangirl over boy band 4*Town, K-pop fans from across the globe could relate to their elation. The movie perfectly depicted the behavior, the frenzy and the lengths fans would go through to see their idols live.

It accurately captured the confusion, emotional turmoil and excitement young teenage girls project towards idol bands.

Many K-pop fans and netizens who have watched the movie have expressed inputs regarding how they felt represented.

What do netizens say about K-pop representation in Disney Pixar's Turning Red?

Fans and netizens expressed how the movie captured the awkwardness and feelings teenage girls experience and how boy bands act as a beacon of stability through all the pre-pubescent changes.

It accurately captures the craze and popularity around talented boys who can sing pitch-perfect notes and dance immaculately.

apple @inarizaik the concert scene in turning red is so funny bc like oh my god thats a kpop concert the concert scene in turning red is so funny bc like oh my god thats a kpop concert

yun ⚢ turning red era !! @tanjirorbit turning red squad with 4-town is like me with kpop turning red squad with 4-town is like me with kpop 😌✊

Derek Ruiz @DerekRuiz The only part of Turning Red that was unbelievable was that those 4 town tickets weren't sold out in 15 seconds after going on sale lol. Also they should of been a Kpop crew. The only part of Turning Red that was unbelievable was that those 4 town tickets weren't sold out in 15 seconds after going on sale lol. Also they should of been a Kpop crew.

A netizen believed that the movie narrated the story of a fangirl. The story follows a young girl and her friends who want to view their favorite band live. It showed the impressionable nature and lengths teenage girls are willing to go to get close to their favorite boyband.

jasmine 🎨✨ @heartjasm Wow, Turning Red is almost like telling a story of a kpop fan. Fangirling, concert, fansigning/photo op, bns, ayaw payagan ng parents sa pagkamahal mahal na tix. Wow, Turning Red is almost like telling a story of a kpop fan. Fangirling, concert, fansigning/photo op, bns, ayaw payagan ng parents sa pagkamahal mahal na tix.

One netizen highlighted how they could relate to a scene where the protagonist doodled the newly discovered romantic feelings she developed for one of the band members. It's relatable because the netizen did the same.

☆ | #Lesbitwt @lesbihaven

#TurningRed

#4Townie

Turning Red "Turning red isn't realistic for preteens" me at 13 drawing my kpop biases (I have a drawing of Jimin and I but I can't find it)Turning Red "Turning red isn't realistic for preteens" me at 13 drawing my kpop biases (I have a drawing of Jimin and I but I can't find it)#TurningRed #4Townie Turning Red https://t.co/WplQmfrtPr

A few other netizens addressed the issue of being a fangirl from a strict family. One addressed how parents cannot fathom the names of idol groups. Whereas another netizen highlighted how fangirling is sometimes considered to be an act of rebellion.

Penny Pincher @FrugalFliza I think I know why white ladies shat on Turning Red. One because the girls are obsessed with a kpop group (taeyoung, was it the name?) And two, the Asian mom blamed her daughter's white friends for her "disobedience" b/c she is so sheltered and the white girls r so carefree. I think I know why white ladies shat on Turning Red. One because the girls are obsessed with a kpop group (taeyoung, was it the name?) And two, the Asian mom blamed her daughter's white friends for her "disobedience" b/c she is so sheltered and the white girls r so carefree.

One netizen presented an interesting speculation. This netizen believed that one of the band members, Tae Young, was inspired by the boy-band sensation, BTS. The netizen also points out that the father is named Jin for a reason.

🌸Tiff🌸 @ASpicyRiceCake So I heard the boy band in #TurningRed is based off kpop boy bands from the 90’s. I am telling. “Tae Young” is Jimin and V mixed together. I’m telling you they named her dad Jin for a reason. I said what I said. So I heard the boy band in #TurningRed is based off kpop boy bands from the 90’s. I am telling. “Tae Young” is Jimin and V mixed together. I’m telling you they named her dad Jin for a reason. I said what I said.

With the movie representing Asian immigrants, strong Asian lineage and idol groups, Turning Red continues to be the topic of conversation on the worldwide web.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul