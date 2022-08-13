Never Have I Ever season 3 episode 5 recap: How does Devi get back her vibe? 

Never Have I Ever, our favorite teen drama, is back on Netflix with another dramatic season. After season two's climactic ending, season 3 began with Devi in her dream relationship with Paxton. But things are not as rosy as Devi had pictured.

It does not take long for things to go haywire in season 3, and once again, Devi finds herself single and heartbroken. But the good news is she is healing. What does the future have in store for her?

Devi decides to put herself out there in Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever season 3 episode 4 saw Devi finding a new guy crush, who seemed to reciprocate her interest. She looks forward to Nirdesh, aka Des, texting her after the party, but it looks like she is being ghosted. To get her mind off things and celebrate her singlehood, Devi decides to go to the charity event that Eleanor claims is the hottest event of the year. Devi needs to brush up on her flirting skills and refresh her vibes.

As Devi gets ready to flirt through the night and kiss some guys, Ben inadvertently ruins her efforts by calling her out. Ben and Devi again engage in a verbal altercation as Ben makes fun of Devi, realizing that her prospects look bleak as most of the guys there were either gay or had girlfriends who forced them to come to the event. On the other hand, Ben was thriving because the drama club girls were there to hook up with boys. It looks like Devi's only prospect is the awkward loner Alejandro, whom she is reluctant to kiss. But things are about to change.

Does Devi get her vibe back in Never Have I Ever?

Meanwhile, things are still awkward between Fabiola and Annesa as they cannot find their initial spark. Moreover, both are too shy to confess that they like each other. To solve the situation, Paxton comes to Fabiola's rescue and teaches her how to ask Annesa out and charm her off her feet. Fabiola decides to try her luck at the end of the event, but before she can do that, Annesa asks her out herself.

In other news, Devi is still put off by the prospect of having to kiss Alejandro. While she debates it, he goes up on the stage, strums his guitar, and sings a tune. Suddenly the dork with big square glasses becomes the hottest guy in the world, and Devi makes up her mind to "suck his face."

Devi goes up to Alejandro and pulls him away for a kiss, but then the lights turn on, and all of his charm vanishes as Devi looks at his dorky face with braces. He asks Devi to be his girlfriend, but she bails.

As the night ends, Ben and Devi meet again. While Devi was kissing the dork, Ben hooked up with a drama club girl. But the good news is Devi managed to get her vibe back, and she is more noticeable to people now.

Catch Never Have I Ever is now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Sayati Das