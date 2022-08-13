Never Have I Ever season 3 episode 2 recap: Who is the anonymous texter? 

Never Have I Ever, Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. After an eventful season two, the Mindy Kaling show is back with a bang for another installment that will delve further into the life of confused American Indian teenager Devi.

Always under the surveillance of her extremely strict and controlling mother, Nalini, Devi tries to navigate through high school as the not-so-popular nerdy kid who is keen to have the typical high school experience every teenager dreams about. The first episode of Never Have I Ever season 3 started off with Paxton and Devi officializing their relationship. What does the second episode have in store for us?

Devi finally finds out the troll in Never Have I Ever season 3, episode 2

In Episode One of Never Have I Ever, we saw an anonymous texter warning Devi about Paxton. Even though there are many trolls in the world of social media, this one seems real. Skeptical at first, Devi in Episode 2 soon jumps to the defense of her boyfriend when the troll tells her to be aware of Paxton as he is not who she thinks he is.

When Paxton finds out about the anonymous texter, he asks Devi to let it be as he too gets troll messages about Devi but chooses to ignore them. But Devi cannot put this behind her. With the help of her friends and Lady Whistle Boy, Devi embarks on a mission to find out who the troll is. They narrow it down to four people Paxton had hooked up with, and Devi has a sudden epiphany where she realizes that the texter was Haley, a girl from her orchestra group.

Devi confronts her about it and Haley reveals how Paxton ghosted her after they hooked up. This causes Devi to worry, and she brings it up with Paxton, who, although initially defensive, admits to having been a jerk. Devi convinces him to apologize to Haley, and he agrees to do so. The pair reconciled, a bit too much for Devi's liking, and she soon grows insecure.

What is going on in the other characters' lives?

In other news, Nirmala is still salty that her marriage-averse granddaughter Kamala let Prashant slip. She decides to throw a mixer for her, inviting all the eligible Indian bachelors she knew. Kamala is not pleased and as she dodges suitors, an unexpected guest arrives whom Kamala is pleased to see. It is, after all, Manish, Devi's teacher.

But Nirmala is not impressed by Manish, who was cut off from his Indian roots and insists that her granddaughter choose someone from her own invitees. Meanwhile, Nalini also finds a new friend at Kamala's mixer. Nirmala's guest Rhyah and the friendless Nalini hit it off at first but that is before she found out that Rhyah was a nutritionist in the wellness realm.

In other news, Ben decides to turn up for Anessa's soccer match, but he is engrossed in texting Devi and misses his girlfriend’s tie-breaking, game-winning goal. Anessa notices this and is upset with him when he gives her generic praise while Fabiola is gushing over Anessa's splendid play. Overwhelmed with emotion, Anessa kisses Fabiola, stunning her.

Catch Never Have I Ever streaming on Netflix now.

