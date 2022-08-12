Never Have I Ever season 3 premiere recap: What is Devi's relationship status presently? 

After being caught two-timing with Ben and Paxton, the hottest guy from school, Never Have I Ever season 2 ended on a tumultuous note for our protagonist Devi. Moreover, her mother canceled their family's move to India, leaving Devi to deal with the mess she made out of her romantic life.

But after what seemed like a chaotic season, Season 2 ended with Devi finally settling in with Paxton, the boy of her dreams, leaving Ben to date Aneesa. Although pangs of jealousy and hard feelings clouded Devi's mind, which led her to take some rash steps that landed her in suspension, all worked out well for her in the end.

Now that season 3 of Never Have I Ever is finally here, we will get to know what will happen in Devi's life and whether her relationship with Paxton will work out or not.

Devi and Paxton are finally official in Never Have I Ever season 3

Devi could not be more proud of her relationship status. She was finally officially in a relationship with the man of her dreams, Paxton. But things were not as rosy as she expected them to be. Paxton and Devi together turned a lot of heads, and not in a good way.

Gossip was going around in school that the school’s hottest guy could only like going out with a nerd like Devi because she was offering herself to him for hook ups. Moreover, the school's gossip TikTok account, Lady Whistle Boy, did not make things any easier for Devi by constantly posting Devi and Paxton together.

Although Devi tried hard to brush off the mean comments about her and Paxton, which she heard in the bathroom stall, her anxiety about what the rest of the school thought of them did not go away. And things were about to get way worse.

Just when Devi thought the rumors were the worst thing that could happen to her relationship, she was hit by an anonymous texter warning her about Paxton not being who he was.

How are Devi's friends and family doing at the moment?

Everyone from Devi's group is now in a relationship in Never Have I Ever. Ben is with Aneesa, and Eleanor has a thing going on with Trent, who is super into her. But there is bad news for Fabiola because her girlfriend is moving to South Korea. Despite the 16-hour time difference, the couple decides to go long distance. Will it work out for the love birds?

In other news, Kamala, after embarrassing herself in front of Prashant and their families by running away, tried to go back to him at Pati's insistence but they both decided that they were not the right fit as they both wanted different things at the moment.

While all these relationships seem threatened at the moment, we can hope for things to get better or worse as the season progresses. Will Devi pay heed to the anonymous text, which seems like a real person expressing concern for her rather than a troll? Only time will tell. Catch Never Have I Ever season 3, now streaming on Netflix.

