Never Have I Ever season 3 episode 3 recap: How does Valentine's Day go? 

Never Have I Ever Season 3 continues the story of Devi, our awkward and nerdy American-Indian teen protagonist who tries to navigate high school and fulfill her teenage dreams while being watched over by her overbearing mother.

Episode 2 of Never Have I Ever ended on a confusing note with Devi growing jealous of Haley and Paxton reuniting, while Fabiola and Annesa shared a passionate kiss, which left both of them confused. Things are about to get interesting in Episode 3 because it's Valentine's Day.

Some confusing and provoking matches ensue in Never Have I Ever

Valentine's Day was never Devi's day, but this time it is different. She finally has a boyfriend, and it was Paxton, the man of her dreams. But last episode saw Devi rekindling the fire between Paxton and Haley, and now she has grown insecure. To add to her anxiety, the school, like every year, throws a fun game of matchmaking where they match the most compatible students. Haley's perfect match turns out to be Paxton, while Devi gets Eric, the Lady Whistle Boy. Fabiola gets Pierce Brosnan, while Eleanor gets Trent, whom she is trying to dump. Aneesa claims to have gotten Ben, while Paxton tells Devi that he got her.

But plans for Valentine's dinner for all the couples get messed up. Ben is condescending to Aneesa while Eleanor agrees to have dinner with Trent and his uncle on the prospect of landing a commercial gig.

Everything seems to be going well for Paxton and Devi's Valentine's dinner, where Paxton makes a fancy meal for Devi. But things take a turn for the worse when Devi discovers that Paxton has lied to her about getting her as his perfect match. He got Haley too. Devi's insecurities take a turn for the worse.

Do Paxton and Devi break up in Never Have I Ever?

Jealous of Paxton's friendship with his hot ex-girlfriend Haley, who shares his interests and was tagging along with him for a paintball match that Devi had turned down, Devi decides to show up for the game and prove herself better than Haley. She almost gets Haley, but Paxton comes to his teammate's rescue and shoots Devi. Offended and insecure, Devi confronts him about his lies, and he tells her that he did not want to upset her further because she had been acting jealous lately.

Devi's insecurities act up, which leads to Paxton telling her that their relationship would not work if she did not learn to like herself. He breaks up with her, leaving her in tears. Meanwhile, Eleanor reveals to Trent that she used him to get into his uncle's commercial, and Trent in turn tells her that he was the one who manipulated her to stay with him by dropping the hint about his uncle. The couple realise that they are indeed a good match, and Eleanor decides to not break up.

In other news, Ben is dumped by Annesa, and it is revealed that Ben actually got Devi as his perfect match, confirming the suspicions of Annesa.

After a tumultuous Valentine's Day, what remains of the relationships that were made and broken? Read Never Have I Ever's next episode's recap here to find out more.

