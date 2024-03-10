New Balance 2002R “STEEL BLUE” sneakers: Everything we know so far

New Balance is preparing for the imminent release of its latest addition to the 2002R lineup, presenting a sleek sneaker in a sophisticated grey colorway. These upcoming sneakers represent a coveted footwear choice from the brand, embodying the enduring appeal of chunky aesthetics.

With a subdued color palette featuring shades of grey and steel blue, these sneakers offer a refined yet contemporary look. Crafted from mesh and suede materials, they balance style and comfort harmoniously. Incorporating ABZORB technology in the heel and midsole further enhances their practicality, ensuring optimal cushioning and support with every step.

The official release date of the sneakers has not yet been announced, but several media publications have reported that they will be available for the shoe market in 2024.

More details on New Balance 2002R “Steel Blue” sneakers

The contemporary trend of dad shoes continues with the Boston-based brand NB introducing a fresh colorway to its 2002R lineup. New Balance 2002R was released in 2001 and gained significant popularity through collaborations with Ronnie Fieg. These sneakers are renowned for their blend of trend-setting style and comfort.

In the "Steel Blue" colorway, the sneakers epitomize modern aesthetics while keeping the flairs of their heritage. The subtle color palette, featuring shades of grey and steel blue, lends a contemporary appeal to the design.

Constructed with suede material in a dark grey hue, the upper provides a subtle backdrop for the sneaker—the steel blue mesh material and white accented insole contrast strikingly.

Enhancing comfort, the midsole incorporates ABZORB technology, which is known for its cushioning properties. The heel is equipped with ABZORB SBS technology for additional support and comfort. A clean white midsole completes the sophisticated color scheme.

The outsole of the New Balance 2002R showcases N-ERGY technology, highlighted in black, providing superior shock absorption and durability. Perforations on the heel tab and insole contribute to functionality, ensuring optimal ventilation.

Completing the design, the iconic New Balance 'N' logo is prominently featured on the lateral part, adorned in white with a blue border, a hallmark of the brand's distinctive style. Another NB branding is elegantly etched onto the heel tab, further reinforcing the sneaker's heritage.

Continuing the color theme, the lace system is hued in a complementary grey shade, adding to the cohesive look of the sneaker. However, New Balance has yet to announce an official release date for this model. Media publications such as SNKRDUNK have speculated that it may launch later this year, with an expected retail price of $150.