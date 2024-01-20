Boston-based brand New Balance has added another edition to its football cleat lineup, this time with more comfort and durability. The latest release, clad in blue, debuted with another football lineup, the New Balance Furon V7+, the brand's best-selling shoe.

This upgraded version has been infused with Fuel Cell, an innovative technology that helps push the feet during movement, easing aches from the feet. Also, it comes in low- and high-top models, catering to different types of soccer boot enthusiasts.

The brand launched the campaign with young talents in soccer, including Bukayo Saka, Endrick, and Raheem Sterling, solidifying the brand's commitment to premium football boots. With the hypoknit collar, this footwear ensures flexibility.

The boot has been live on the New Balance store since January 9, retailing for $215.

The New Balance introduces a fresh soccer boot from Tekela V4+

Tekela, one of the best-selling football cleats from the brand, enhances the experience for the wearer. Mostly known for the comfortable soccer boot, the Tekela has been a favored football essential to many. Its unique structure works on flat feet, easing the challenges.

The brand writes about its football shoe lineup:

"New Balance Football takes an original approach to designing and developing product, focusing on the unique needs of the player and the game. This is reflected in the quality of the sponsorships it has secured, including an enviable line up of some of the world’s great football clubs including FC Porto and LOSC Lille, as well as a roster of top flight players who excel at the highest level of the game."

More details on New Balance Tekela V4+

The upgraded version of the NB Tekela V4+ comes with a navy blue upper with touches of sky blue, exuding a cool color palate. With the lace-up silhouette, this iteration discards its lace-less traditions, offering the creative divergence of the brand.

New Balance writes this about the boots:

For the players who see three moves ahead, the Tekela Low 4+ Pro FG provides superior touch and control, to bring your vision to life. A lightweight Hypoknit upper with a low-laced closure is designed to reduce the space between the foot and the ball, for a close, intuitive feel. A nylon outsole featuring a conical stud configuration and TPU angled rim studs at the forefoot is built for multi-directional traction on firm ground surfaces, while a FuelCell insert offers a propulsive feel during quick acceleration.

The boot's hyperknit upper ensures flexibility, while the TPU-angled rimmed studs provide superior traction. Aside from the hyperknit, the upper includes nylon at the front foot, which keeps the shoe lightweight and provides superior performance on hard ground.

On the navy blue upper, the boot etched the large NB logo in a sky blue hue, exuding sophistication from the same color palette. The shoe further adds the mango-orange accent, mirroring the NB Furon V7+, on the insole. With the low lace-up silhouette, the shoe features the 'Tekela' font in a white hue.

With this low lace-up profile, the brand introduces another iteration of this model in a high-top profile. However, this high-top model continues the lace-less traditions and raises the midfoot for better grips. The 3D molded Fuel Cell at the midsole brings comfort, keeping alive the lineup's commitment.

Both iterations hit the New Balance store on January 9. One can get these shoes at NB stores and selected retail stores for $215.