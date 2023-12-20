11 best New Balance sneaker launches of December 2023

The Boston-based brand New Balance has recently unveiled its latest lineup for December, introducing a variety of new iterations building upon their previous models.

These new releases have gained popularity among the new generation of sneakerheads due to their stylish and trendy appeal. Notably, celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been seen publicly sporting New Balance sneakers, further fueling the trend's momentum.

This surge in popularity aligns with the ongoing prominence of 90s fashion and the resurgence of the "Dad shoe" aesthetic, which has taken center stage within the fashion realm. New Balance's ability to capture this trend has solidified its position as a brand that seamlessly merges both nostalgia and contemporary style, resonating strongly with fashion-forward individuals and enthusiasts alike.

Some of the best December launches from New Balance

1) Kawhi II

Kawhi II ( Image via New Balance)

On December 6, 2023, New Balance launched an athlete sneaker named Kawhi II, offering agile and lightweight shoes. Dressed in royal blue and black, which enhances the trendy appeal, the interior design in violet adds further.

The shoe has the integration of Fuel Cell foam, augmenting the propulsion for the athletes. Its innovative design with strategic midsole voids offers higher energy returns. Priced at $159.99, this sneaker is a new addition to the sports footwear line of the brand.

2) Levi's x New Balance 580

Levi's x NB 580 ( image via NB)

Levis has teamed up with New Balance and on December 6, 2023, launched an iteration of the 580 models, celebrating the birth of mountain biking. The sneaker blends Levi's signatory 'Shrink to Fit' denim shade with the iconic design of the NB 580.

This 90s sneaker features an 'Absorb' midsole, furnishing a comfortable experience. With the suede upper, the sneaker comes in two colorways, priced at $149.99.

3) MADE in UK 991v1 Urban Winter

MADE in UK 991v1 Urban Winter ( image via NB)

The Urban Winter brought forth a new iteration to the NB's lifestyle section on December 7, 2023. The sneaker puts a modern twist on the classic model. The upper boasts pigskin and textured-coated leather, exuding a luxurious appeal.

For $259.99, this sneaker is etched with a rubber sole, ensuring durability.

4) District Vision x NB Fresh Foam More Trail

District Vision x NB Fresh Foam More Trail ( image via NB)

District Vision and NB Fresh Foam collaboration brings a rendition of More Trail sneakers, offering a trail runner shoe in an earthy tone. The engineered mesh layer provides a trendy appeal, while the stacked midsole ensures comfort during trail running.

Released on December 11, 2023, the price tag for the sneaker is $174.99, featuring dual branding on the tongue. The Vibram-infused outsole certifies better traction.

5) ALD x NB Made in USA 996

ALD x NB Made in USA 996 ( Image via NB)

The prowess of Aime Leon Dore and the brand grants several iterations of the 996 model, an upgrade of the 990. The shoe blends the integrity of the Encap midsole with the polyurethane rim, ensuring a lightweight experience with durability.

It boasts supple premium leather along with tumbled overlays, adding touches of minimalistic aesthetics. The sneaker was launched on December 1, 2023, with a price tag of $209.99.

6) MADE in UK 991v2

MADE in UK 991v2 ( Image via NB)

With its release on December 14, 2023, the sneaker appears to be the NB shoe rack with some technical integration. The addition of Fuel Cell technology ensures comfort, while the previous technology, Encap midsole, incessantly offers a cushy experience.

With a price tag of $249.99, this sneaker features a pigskin upper, exuding luxurious allure.

7) Made in USA 990v6

Made in USA 990v6 ( Image via NB)

Released on December 15, 2023, this iteration of the 990 V6 comes with a "Sepia and Orange" colorway, exuding a muted tone. Its reflective accent is designed to catch the light, making the shoe a trendy one.

For $219.99, this shoe is available at the store, flaunting the suede upper.

Apart from these shoes, New Balance is slated to launch the WRPD runner shoe in a few days. This unisex sneaker, priced at $149.99, will be a great addition to the unisex lifestyle sneaker rack.