Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 996 "White" sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The highly anticipated Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 996 "White" sneakers are set to make a significant impact in the footwear market. Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance, after their successful FW23 550s and 650s release, have extended their collaboration with the Made In USA 996, available in both black and white colors.

Fashion enthusiasts and sneaker collectors can acquire these exclusive shoes directly from the Aimé Leon Dore (ALD) website. The collaboration harmoniously blends style and quality, marking another milestone in the world of high-end sneakers.

Launched on December 1, to get your hands on the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 996 "White" sneakers, visit the Aimé Leon Dore website. It's better to hurry up to quickly secure a pair since this pair may go out off the shelves soon.

Priced at $210, these sneakers offer both luxury and value, making them a worthwhile addition to any collection.

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 996 "White" sneakers were released on December 1

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 996 "White" sneakers (Image via SBD)

Each Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 996 "White" sneaker is crafted with precision and care. The design features sleek leather complemented by tumbled leather overlays, creating a sophisticated look.

Adding to its unique aesthetics, the sneakers include cream open mesh on the tongues, enhancing their breathability and comfort. The heel counters are adorned with tan suede accents, offering a subtle contrast.

A striking feature is the hint of red on the tongue branding, a detail that distinguishes both the black and white pairs. These design elements combine to offer a sneaker that is not just visually appealing but also comfortable and durable.

The collaboration between Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance has been marked by a series of successful launches, and the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 996 "White" sneakers are no exception.

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 996 "White" sneakers (Image via SBD)

Aimé Leon Dore, known for its refined approach to streetwear, and New Balance, with its legacy in athletic footwear, have come together to create a product that resonates with both style and substance.

The Made In USA 996 model stands as a solid statement to this synergistic partnership, offering a product that caters to both fashion-forward individuals and sneaker aficionados.

History of the Brands

Aimé Leon Dore, a renowned New York-based fashion brand, is celebrated for its uncomplicated and refined style, as well as its commitment to utilizing top-notch materials.

In a noteworthy collaboration, Aimé Leon Dore joined forces with New Balance, a company with a century-long legacy in crafting sports footwear.

Amongst their offerings, the New Balance 996 stands out prominently within the sneaker community for its enduring comfort and timeless design.

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 996 "White" sneakers (Image via SBD)

This partnership seamlessly melds Aimé Leon Dore's contemporary aesthetic with New Balance's enduring shoe silhouette, resulting in a distinctive fusion that resonates with a wide audience.

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 996 "White" sneakers represent a harmonious fusion of style and functionality. This collaboration stands out in the sneaker world, offering a product that is not just a fashion statement but a piece of wearable art.

For those looking to elevate their sneaker game, these shoes are a perfect choice, combining Aimé Leon Dore’s distinctive design ethos with New Balance's commitment to quality.