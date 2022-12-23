New York Jets 22/23 merch: Where to buy, price, and more explored

The New York Jets are a member of the American Football Conference East division and play in the National Football League as a professional American football club. Fans have been eager to get the official gear as the Super Bowl draws near.

New York Jets’ merch has been sponsored by the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike for a long time and to celebrate the ongoing 22/23 season, the duo has unveiled the merch such as jerseys, caps, shoes, shirts, and hoodies.

The merch can be availed for a particular player or in general customizations in men’s, women’s, and kid’s sizes. For the prestigious team, New York Jets, official merch and extra gifting merch can be availed via multiple sites such as Nike, NFL shop, New York Jets shop, and select retailers.

More about the newly unveiled New York Jets merch featuring jerseys, tees, hoodies, and more

Currently, the Jets are in the final stretch of the regular season. For their week 16 in the season, many things are on the line. The team of the Jets are playing for their playoff lives and trying to get back on track by securing a recognized position in the league.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



• Garrett Wilson



Current favorite to win DROY:



• Sauce Gardner



Current favorite to win OROY:
• Garrett Wilson
Current favorite to win DROY:
• Sauce Gardner
The future of the New York Jets is in GOOD hands

To celebrate the holiday season, Sportskeeda has a list of New York Jets merch that one can avail currently,

Dri-Fit RFLCTV Heritage86 adjustable hat, which can be availed at a retail price of $37 via Nike. Salute to Service limited football jersey, which can be availed at a retail price of $180 via Nike. Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 x NFL New York Jets road running shoes, which can be availed at a retail price $140 via Nike. Dri-FIT Perform pullover hoodie, which can be availed via Nike at $65. Jets Atmosphere fashion football jersey, which can be availed via Nike at a retail price of $130 via Nike. Dri-FIT Exceed t-shirt, which can be availed via Nike at a retail price of $35. Dri-FIT Lockup Coach UV top, which can be availed via Nike at a retail price of $55. Velocity Athletic Stack long-sleeved t-shirt, which can be availed via Nike at a retail price of $45. Nike Vapor Untouchable Limited-edition football jersey, which can be availed via the swoosh label's website at a retail price of $160. Offcourt slide, which can be availed via Nike at a retail price of $40.

All the items in the collection are clad in white, spotlight white, and green color scheme.

Jets ownership and executives collaborated with the Nike and NFL to clad the official jersey in 'Gotham Green/Stealth Black/Spotlight White' color scheme. The black shade is added into the overall color scheme to give it an edgy and unique look.

The jersey features a "New York" lettering over the front to give a nod to the team and its founding place. The Gotham Green shade was custom for the Jets team.

Other than the aforementioned collection pieces, one can further avail more items via NFL's official website, which features items such as shorts, hoodies, zip-through jackets, fleece jackets, and varsity jackets.

Fans can avail Jets-themed items for the holiday season whether they want to celebrate the 2022-23 playoff or just to reminisce the iconic and legendary days of Darrel Revis or Joe Namath.

