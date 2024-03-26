NewJeans announces their comeback with double single releases, Japan fan meet, a new album, and hints at a 2025 world tour

The formal announcement of NewJeans' planned activities for their comeback was announced on March 26, 2024. The girl group from ADOR (operated under HYBE) is reported to release their first Japanese single along with two title tracks. On May 24, New Jeans will come back with a double single that includes the lead track, How Sweet, the B-side, Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both songs.

On June 21, the girl group is set to release another title track Supernatural alongside Right Now, another B-side track. Additionally, NewJeans will also release their comeback album in the second half of 2024 and will conduct a fan meet "Bunnies Camp 2024" at the Tokyo Dome on June 26 and 27, 2024.

Previously, at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, NewJeans had their first sold-out fan event, Bunnies Camp, in July 2023.

Expand Tweet

NewJeans reported to go on a world tour in 2025 as they ride high on their success

On March 26, it was reported that the group plans to embark on a world tour in 2025. NewJeans debuted in 2022 and has since captivated the K-pop scene with nonstop hits. On July 22, 2022, the group debuted with their track "Attention," which became their first number-one hit on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart.

Furthermore, without any previous advertising or details about the group's lineup, the group unexpectedly released the music video for their first single, Attention, on July 22. According to Billboard, the decision was risky but ultimately energizing, attributing its success to putting the music first.

Soon after, two more songs were released, Hype Boy and Cookie, the former of which went on to become the longest-running song by a K-pop female artist on the Billboard Global 200. Notably, Hype Boy trended worldwide and was the first of its kind to have four music videos filmed on a single track.

Expand Tweet

Their debut single album, OMG, was released in January 2023 to great economic success worldwide and several K-pop idols such as BTS' Jungkook and EXO's Sehun, and more lauded one of the tracks Ditto from the EP.

With Ditto becoming the group's debut entry on the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100, it also became the longest-running number-one single on the Circle Digital Chart. At the 2024 Korean Music Awards, Ditto by NewJeans took up the Song of the Year (Daesang) title. The 38th Golden Disc Awards presented the song with the Digital Daesang (Song of the Year) title.

On July 21, 2023, the group released Get Up, their second EP that became the first entry and the number-one song on the Billboard 200, making NewJeans the second K-pop girl group to top the list after BLACKPINK.

Expand Tweet

In its first week of release, the EP sold 1.65 million copies and peaked at number two on the Circle Album Chart, making it NewJeans' third straight album to sell one million copies or more. NewJeans became the first K-pop female artist to have three—Super Shy, ETA, and Cool with You—simultaneous entries on the Billboard Hot 100 when all of the tracks were released.

Hence, the announcement of the girl group's upcoming release of the tracks How Sweet, Bubble Gum, Supernatural, and Right Now has heightened anticipation for another music chart domination by the girls.