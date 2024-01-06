Fans appreciate NewJeans' look for the 2023 Golden Disc Awards: "They look like dolls"

NewJeans attended the 2023 Golden Disc Awards and wowed fans with their look. Each member donned eye-catching outfits that highlighted their personalities, creating a cohesive and impressive look. Known for their fashion sense, NewJeans captured the attention of fans and set a new standard for style in the K-pop world.

The members turned heads by wearing different shades of grey, blending their styles seamlessly. Each idol added their unique touch to the monochromatic theme, showcasing their personalities through carefully chosen outfits. From light to dark grey, the group's outfits were coordinated effortlessly, highlighting their unity and personal flair.

This stylish choice not only demonstrated NewJeans' commitment to creativity but also showed their knack for putting together a unified look while embracing diverse tastes within the group. Fans praised the group's chic and sophisticated appearance, reinforcing NewJeans' status as a trendsetter in the K-pop world.

"Pretty as always": Fans in awe of NewJeans' looks for the 2023 Golden Disc Awards

The 2023 Golden Disc Awards witnessed a moment of collective admiration from fans as K-pop sensation NewJeans graced the event with their stunning looks. The group's commitment to presenting themselves with grace and sophistication wowed fans.

Netizens took to the comments section of @kchartsmaster's tweet to praise the idols as they hailed them for their style and called their looks "beautiful."

More details about NewJeans' members' looks for the 2023 Golden Disc Awards

The K-pop group members looked phenomenal in shades of grey at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards.

Minji turned heads at the event as she donned a charming dark grey and white short dress paired with a vibrant silver pendant. Her wavy hair and half-tied hairstyle complemented her radiant and dewy makeup.

She opted for a thin eyeliner, light mascara, and a subtle pink lip tint for a touch of color, showcasing a perfect blend of elegance and playfulness.

Danielle's 2023 Golden Disc Awards look featured a light grey dress, which she paired with a playful hairstyle as she tied her hair in front into two ponytails. Accentuating her style with a silver necklace, she opted for radiant makeup, including a dewy base, thin eyeliner, light mascara, and a subtle pink lip tint, creating a balanced and chic appearance.

Hanni looked charming at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards in an adorable off-shoulder light grey dress with a white belt, which she complemented with a cute bow in her wavy hair. Her makeup featured a radiant base, thin eyeliner, light mascara, and a subtle pink lip tint, creating a delightful blend of elegance and sweetness.

Hyein donned a charming dark grey and white cold-shoulder dress at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards. She complemented her look with a stylish side braid as the rest of her hair fell over her shoulders. Her makeup featured a radiant base, thin eyeliner, and light mascara, with a subtle pink lip tint adding a delightful pop of color to her outfit.

Haerin exuded elegance at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards in a dark grey short dress that featured intricate bow detailing on the neck. She took the outfit to the next level with a butterfly necklace. Her makeup featured a radiant base, thin eyeliner, light mascara, and a subtle pink lip tint, creating a refined and cohesive look.

Apart from being hailed for their looks at the event, fans also congratulated NewJeans for winning the Bonsang Best Digital Song award at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards for their track Ditto.