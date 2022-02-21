Newport Beach helicopter crash: Officer Nicholas Vella dies as police chopper collapses on shore

A recent helicopter crash in Newport Beach, California led to the death of veteran cop Nicholas Vella. His co-pilot is still in a critical condition.

The cop was seriously injured in the helicopter crash that took place on February 19 at around 6:30 pm. He passed away after being rescued from the wreckage, and his co-pilot was immediately rushed to a hospital.

Huntington Beach PD @HBPoliceDept It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of HBPD. Officer Vella died this evening after our police helicopter, HB-1, crashed into the waters off Newport while responding to a call for service. (1 of 3) It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of HBPD. Officer Vella died this evening after our police helicopter, HB-1, crashed into the waters off Newport while responding to a call for service. (1 of 3) https://t.co/mxulAf248Q

Following his death, HBPD chief Eric Parra said,

“The city of Huntington Beach, the residents of Huntington Beach, the Huntington Beach Police Department, and the law enforcement community have lost an officer that was truly dedicated to his job. He was doing what he loved doing.”

Everything known about Nicholas Vella

Nicholas Vella worked as a police officer and helicopter pilot with the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Vella and his partner responded to a disturbance flight call in Newport Beach when the incident took place. The chopper was visible between Lido Isle and Balboa Peninsula before it spiraled down to the shore.

People at the beach ran to help the passengers but Vella died from his injuries after being pulled out. Video footage from the rescue operation shows the police and locals trying to free the pilots from the submerged craft in ruins.

A procession was organized by the police department to bid a final farewell to Nicholas Vella while others paid tribute to him on social media. The Huntington Beach Police Department updated their social media profiles with pictures of the late officer. Vella was married to Kristi Tovar.

Helicopter crash in Miami

A helicopter with three passengers crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Miami Beach on the same day. A tweet by the Miami Beach Police says that the passengers were admitted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez stated that their condition was stable and that the third passenger did not have any severe injuries. The incident happened at 1:10 pm near 10th Street.

The helicopter that crashed in Miami was a Robinson R44 (Image via Getty Images)

A video in the tweet shows a helicopter falling into the ocean near a populated area of swimmers and beachgoers. The cops reported that the Federal Aviation Administration responded immediately and access was closed between 9th and 11th streets for two blocks.

While speaking to CNN, the FAA said that the helicopter was a Robinson R44 and that the cause of the crash was still being investigated by the NTSB.

