"$100 parking eliminated 70% of the troublemakers": Miami Beach Curfew Spring Break commercial sparks wild reactions online 

On March 1, 2024, Miami Beach released a video campaign stating that Florida will enforce stricter rules for tourists and college students visiting Miami in March for spring break.

Featuring a few individuals who seem to be locals, the now-viral campaign video begins by saying,

“Hey, we need to talk. This isn’t working anymore. And it’s not us, it’s you. We just want different things. Our idea of a good time is relaxing on the beach, hitting up the spa, or checking out a new restaurant. You guys wanna get drunk in public and ignore laws.”

It then goes on to remind everyone what happened last March referring to the unlawful behavior and violent shootings that even claimed the lives of a few people. Finally, it lays down some ground rules for visitors such as $100 parking charges.

The video has garnered mixed reactions online. While some find it a step in the right direction, others seem to think that the Miami Beach regulations won’t work out in a real-world scenario.

In this regard, an Instagram user @mrhollywooddj commented under @theshaderoom’s post that the “$100 parking eliminated 70% of the troublemakers.”

“Hey Spring Break, when can I come visit”: The internet has hilarious reactions to the Miami Beach Curfew commercial

Last Friday, City of Miami Beach TV unveiled their latest campaign imposing stricter rules for the incoming spring break 2024. The video featured people who appeared to be locals and said how they were not on board with the unruly spring break shenanigans that take place every year in Miami.

First announced via a press release last month, the campaign mentioned that if college goers and tourists wished to visit Miami this March, they need to follow the new guidelines or cut ties with the idea of spring break.

“Do you even remember what happened last March? That was a breaking point. So, we’re breaking up with you. Don’t try to apologize and come crawling back. This isn’t safe. So, we’re done!” the people in the commercial declared.

They further added that they were “serious” and people should expect changes this March including, “curfews, bag checks, restricted beach access, DUI checkpoints, $100 parking, and strong police enforcement for drug possession and violence.”

The commercial wrapped up by saying, “Whatever it takes, ‘cause it’s time to move on. Maybe we can talk when you’re done with your spring break phase. But until then, ‘We’re breaking up with spring break’.”

The 1-minute-long video has now garnered enough traction online. Here are some wild comments from @MiamiBeachNews’ post on X:

According to a representative of Miami Beach who talked to People, the new campaign aims to inform “potential spring breakers and any other people coming to cause trouble, that Miami Beach will not tolerate disorderly behavior.”

“The message is clear that Miami Beach is no longer a place for raucous behavior, and that our laws and regulations will be fully enforced. We hope this campaign will dissuade unruly crowds from coming to Miami Beach during this time,” the statement added.

According to People, there are additional guidelines and policies in effect for the March in Miami on the official Miami Beach website. For example, surface lots and garages will be subject to a flat $30 parking cost. Similarly, South Beach will charge $516 for towing and an additional $30 for an administrative fee for non-Floridans.

Ocean Drive area will have limited beach access and will close by 6 p.m. as well as include security checkpoints and bag checks for items such as liquor, coolers, tents, tables, portable speakers, and more.

March 7 to 10 and 14 to 17 are being deemed as “highest-impact weekends” when the rules will be primarily enforced. Not only that but from Mondays 6 a.m. to Thursdays 6 a.m., the beaches will remain closed. Miami Beach Police Department will also enforce License Plate Readers in crowded areas.

According to a City of Miami Beach spokesperson’s statement to People, last March, multiple shootings in South Beach claimed two lives, including that of a student. Moreover, 573 people were arrested due to various unlawful behavior.